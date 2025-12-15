Will Schools Be Closed On Tuesday, 16 December, In Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad Due To Pollution? What Advisories Say

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air quality in the national capital remained severe for the third straight day on Monday, with heavy smog engulfing parts of Delhi-NCR.

After a sharp dip in air quality on Saturday, residents in the national capital woke up to thick smog on Monday morning, with the air quality index (AQI) remaining firmly in the severe category-at 6 am on Monday, Delhi had an AQI of 457.

Dense smog also blanketed the city, resulting in a sharp decline in visibility.

In view of the worsening pollution, GRAP-IV measures have been implemented, and offices have been directed to function at 50% capacity.

GRAP-IV measures also include a complete halt on all construction and demolition activities, including earthwork, excavation and structural work, as well as the the operation of stone crushers, brick kilns, hot mix plants and mining units.

In addition, industrial units making use of coal, furnace oil or other unapproved fuels have also been ordered to shut down.

Restrictions are also in place for the vehicular movement, with the entry of diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicle being halted, except for those carrying essential goods.

Use of BS-III petrol four wheelers, as well as BS-IV diesel ones have also been prohibited, along with non-essential inter-state diesel buses that are not electric, CNG, or BS-VI compliant.

Schools, however, are not completely closed.

Here is a detailed look at whether schools are open or closed in Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida.

Delhi:

In Delhi, the Directorate of Education issued a circular on 13 December, calling on all government, government-aided and recognized private schools to immediately start conducting classes for children up to Class IX and Class XI in a "hybrid" mode, with both physical and online modes being available for students.

Class X and XII classes will continue as usual it is understood.

"The option to exercise the online mode of education, wherever available, shall vest with the students and their guardians," the circular read.

Further, all outdoor activities, including sports, assemblies, and physical activities are suspended.

Noida and Greater Noida

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Office of the District Inspector of Schools issued an order on 14 December directing Classes Pre-Nursery to V to be held in online mode.

Classes VI to IX and Class XI students meanwhile will see hybrid sessions, with both physical and online mode available wherever feasible.

The order is valid for Noida and Greater Noida.

Ghaziabad

The Office of the District Inspector of Schools in Ghaziabad also issued an order identical to the one issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar authorities.