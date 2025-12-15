Creative Diagnostics Launches New ELISA Kit For The Reliable Detection Of JCV Igg Antibodies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has announced the launch of its new CDJCVTM Anti-polyomavirus JC (JCV) IgG ELISA Kit (Cat. No. DEIASL160) for the detection of IgG antibodies against JC polyomavirus in human serum. This new kit is a highly sensitive tool for laboratory researchers to investigate diseases caused by or associated with JCV.

Since the discovery of JC polyomavirus, the understanding of this virus among the research community has grown considerably. However, JCV remains enigmatic due to the mystery surrounding its dual survival mode, as it is the causative agent of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML), which is a fatal central nervous system disorder. In most individuals, JCV replicates benignly within renal tissue alone. But in some immunocompromised individuals, the virus undergoes recombination and initiates a lytic infection of the central nervous system. This subsequently triggers severe, debilitating symptoms that prove fatal in the majority of cases. To understand the mechanisms underlying this transformative process is essential for scientists and researchers to develop novel, highly effective diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for populations at increased risk of PML.

The genus Polyomavirus belongs to the Polyomaviridae family. This genus encompasses multiple species, at least ten of which can infect humans. The first two species identified in humans were BK polyomavirus (BKV) and JC polyomavirus (JCV), which were isolated in the early 1970s. The viral particles are non-enveloped icosahedral structures measuring 40-45 nanometres in diameter. The genome, which is approximately 5 kilobases in size, consists of a circular double-stranded DNA molecule that is wrapped around host-derived histones. Seroprevalence studies indicate that over 50% of children are exposed to BKV before the age of two, and this figure rises to over 90% by the age of ten. In contrast, exposure to JCV occurs more gradually, with current data suggesting that seropositivity rates in healthy adults rise slowly to 50-70%.

To accelerate the scientific research into JCV, Creative Diagnostics now offers CDJCVTM Anti-JC Polyomavirus IgG ELISA Kit (DEIASL160) that uses a highly specific recombinant antigen to ensure there is no cross-reactivity with other human polyomaviruses, making it a reliable tool for precise serological testing. This kit is easy to use and highly sensitive, which contains ready-to-use labelled reagents and buffers.

This new ELISA Kit is intended for professional use in the qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of IgG antibodies against JC polyomavirus in human serum. It is suitable for the laboratory investigation of diseases caused by or associated with JCV, such as progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy in immunocompromized patients. Suitable samples include serum and heparin-anticoagulated plasma obtained via standard laboratory techniques.

This highly specific and reliable kit can meet the critical need of researchers and clinicians working to manage the risk of PML. To know more information about the accurate detection of JC Polyomavirus IgG antibodies, please visit polyomavirus-jc-igg-antibodies-detection-by-cdjcv-elisa.

