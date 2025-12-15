403
ISFB announces 25 crore venture fund for student founders
(MENAFN- storytellers101) Mumbai, XX December, 2025: Professional education company Imarticus Learning has announced a major initiative to strengthen undergraduate and postgraduate education in finance and business through the Imarticus School of Finance and Business (ISFB), India’s first industry-aligned school with CFA and ACCA certifications integrated. ISFB has launched a 25 crore venture fund in partnership with BLinC Invest to support entrepreneurial students from day one of their academic journey.
The fund is designed to back entrepreneurial learners from day one, giving them structured early-stage capital, mentorship, and a launchpad to build companies while pursuing their undergraduate and postgraduate education. Alongside this focus on entrepreneurship and real-world exposure, ISFB is also creating stronger academic and career pathways for students who plan to pursue opportunities abroad.
Strengthening its focus on global opportunities, ISFB has partnered with Ambitio, a leading study-abroad platform trusted by top admits worldwide. Through this collaboration, students gain access to AI-powered admission tools, GMAT, GRE and IELTS prep support, personalised guidance, and a structured application journey for elite global business schools.
“At ISFB, our mission is to go beyond traditional education and give students a launchpad to become innovators and industry leaders. This 25 crore fund ensures that students don’t have to wait until graduation to build meaningful ventures; they can start creating impact while studying. Our partnership with BLinC Invest strengthens this vision by bringing expert guidance and structured capital to the student founder ecosyste”,”¦nbsp;said Joy Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Imarticus School of Finance & Business (ISFB).
“Ind’a’s next wave of entrepreneurship will come from students who have the right support early in their professional journey. Through this collaboration with ISFB, we aim to nurture promising young founders with structured investment, mentorship, strategic insights, and access to a strong industry network. We believe this model will set a new benchmark for entrepreneurship-led educat”on,”Amit Ratanpal, Founder and MD, BLinC Invest.
ISFB’s proprietary R.E.A.L. pedagogy (Reflect, Experience, Apply, Learn) underpins this model by blending academic learning with hands-on industry experience. The timing is aligned with student aspirations: the GUESSS India 2023 report shows that 32.5% of Indian college students identify as budding entrepreneurs, far above the global average.
With strong institutional backing, integrated funding support, and global learning pathways, ISFB aims to equip students for academic success and thrive as entrepreneurs, leaders, and globally competitive finance professionals.
About Imarticus School of Finance & Business (ISFB)
ISF’ is India’s first dedicated finance school designed to close the gap between academic learning and industry readiness. Built on the legacy of Imarticus Learning, a pioneer that has trained over 7,50,000 learners and placed 50,000+ professionals in Fortune 500 companies, ISFB offers Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs that combine academic depth with global exposure, practitioner-led mentorship, and applied industry experience.
At the heart of ISFB is its proprietary R.E.A.L. pedagogy (Reflect, Experience, Apply, Learn), ensuring that students not only study finance but also live it. With deep specialisations in investment banking, fintech, digital finance, and global accounting (CFA and ACCA-integrated), ISFB prepares graduates to thrive in a skill-first era. Backed by partnerships with top institutions like Ambit, Motilal Oswal, and Cognizant, as well as a distinguished Advisory Council of industry and academic leaders, ISFB is uniquely positioned to
build the next generation of finance professionals who are globally relevant, future-focused, and real-world ready.
