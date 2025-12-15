403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FutureGrail predicts GCC buyers will propel luxury watch auctions past US$1 billion in 2026
(MENAFNEditorial)
Luxury auction house FutureGrail predicts that accelerated demand from GCC buyers will push sales of watches at auction past the US$1 billion mark in 2026. With GCC buyers accounting for between 20 to 25 percent of the top timepiece sales, FutureGrail estimates more than US$200 million of luxury watches will pass to GCC buyers over the next 12 months. It forms part of the findings in FutureGrail’s GCC Watch Auction Spotlight, a report that explores the growing influence of the region’s citizens and expatriates on global luxury watch collecting.
Ali Nael, FutureGrail CEO said, “GCC buyers are flocking to luxury watches, firstly because of the desirability of beautiful timepieces and secondly, the performance of watches as an asset class. The growth of millionaires and billionaires within the region has skyrocketed and whether they are purchasing for their own personal collections or as part of a professional investment strategy, demand for luxury watches from the region has never been higher.”
Over the past 10 years, luxury watch prices have grown on average by more than 125% (Source – Knight Frank Wealth Report). FutureGrail’s spotlight also advises that Indian expatriates residing in the GCC hold a heavy influence on the outcomes of luxury watch auctions, investing as a store-of-value and hedge against volatility, similar to the purchase of gold. The report also emphasises the growing role of wealth advisors recommending luxury watch investment as an alternative asset class.
On fashion, FutureGrail highlights a rising trend for pocket watches amongst the GCC community, particularly among young Emirati and Kuwaiti male buyers.
Nael added, “Pocket watches have been underrated for decades, but we started to see youth in Geneva reigniting global demand. This spark has caught on amongst GCC millennials and Gen Z, so as surprising as it may be, you may start to see more pocket watch wearers at high-end events over the coming seasons.”
To find out more, FutureGrail will be sharing their knowledge and expertise at luxury retail event, ShopTalk Luxe, at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi from January 27th to 29th 2026.
Luxury auction house FutureGrail predicts that accelerated demand from GCC buyers will push sales of watches at auction past the US$1 billion mark in 2026. With GCC buyers accounting for between 20 to 25 percent of the top timepiece sales, FutureGrail estimates more than US$200 million of luxury watches will pass to GCC buyers over the next 12 months. It forms part of the findings in FutureGrail’s GCC Watch Auction Spotlight, a report that explores the growing influence of the region’s citizens and expatriates on global luxury watch collecting.
Ali Nael, FutureGrail CEO said, “GCC buyers are flocking to luxury watches, firstly because of the desirability of beautiful timepieces and secondly, the performance of watches as an asset class. The growth of millionaires and billionaires within the region has skyrocketed and whether they are purchasing for their own personal collections or as part of a professional investment strategy, demand for luxury watches from the region has never been higher.”
Over the past 10 years, luxury watch prices have grown on average by more than 125% (Source – Knight Frank Wealth Report). FutureGrail’s spotlight also advises that Indian expatriates residing in the GCC hold a heavy influence on the outcomes of luxury watch auctions, investing as a store-of-value and hedge against volatility, similar to the purchase of gold. The report also emphasises the growing role of wealth advisors recommending luxury watch investment as an alternative asset class.
On fashion, FutureGrail highlights a rising trend for pocket watches amongst the GCC community, particularly among young Emirati and Kuwaiti male buyers.
Nael added, “Pocket watches have been underrated for decades, but we started to see youth in Geneva reigniting global demand. This spark has caught on amongst GCC millennials and Gen Z, so as surprising as it may be, you may start to see more pocket watch wearers at high-end events over the coming seasons.”
To find out more, FutureGrail will be sharing their knowledge and expertise at luxury retail event, ShopTalk Luxe, at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi from January 27th to 29th 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment