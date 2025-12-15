U.S. Commercial Insurance Rates Moderate To 3.8%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commercial Lines Insurance Pricing Survey: Q3 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. commercial insurance rates remained at a 3.8% increase in the third quarter of 2025, continuing the downward trend from the previous two quarters (3.8% in Q2 2025 and 5.3% in Q1 2025), according to the latest findings from WTW's Commercial Lines Insurance Pricing Survey (CLIPS). The survey compares premiums for policies underwritten in a given quarter compared with the same coverage lines in the prior year, providing a year-over-year perspective. Carriers reported an aggregate price increase of 3.8% in Q3 2025, down from 6.1% in Q3 2024.

Price growth continued to moderate across most commercial lines with workers compensation, directors' and officers' liability, cyber, and commercial property insurance experiencing price decreases. Excess/umbrella liability remained the line with the highest rate of price increases, though the pace has eased compared to prior quarters. Commercial auto sustained double-digit price growth, maintaining its position as one of the fastest-rising lines. Small and mid-market accounts saw more modest increases than in previous periods, while large account pricing continued to rise, but the rate of increase slowed significantly, reflecting a broader trend of market stabilization.

"U.S. commercial insurance rates held steady in the third quarter of 2025, continuing the gradual easing we've seen over the past two quarters," said Yi Jing, Senior Director, Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT), WTW. "While some coverage lines experienced modest increases, others remained flat, highlighting a period of more measured pricing across the market."

CLIPS is a retrospective look at historical changes in Commercial Property & Casualty insurance (P&C) prices and claims cost inflation. A forward-looking analysis of Commercial P&C trends, outlook, and rate predictions can be found in WTW's Insurance Marketplace Realities series.

About CLIPS

CLIPS data are based on both new and renewal business figures obtained directly from carriers underwriting the business. CLIPS participants represent a cross-section of U.S. P&C insurers that includes many of the top ten commercial lines companies and the top 25 insurance groups in the U.S. This survey compared prices charged on policies written during the third quarter of 2025, with the prices charged for the same coverage during the same quarter of 2024. For this most recent survey, 41 participating insurers representing approximately 20% of the U.S. commercial insurance market (excluding state workers compensation funds) contributed data.

