Catalyst Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that Rich Daly, President and CEO of Catalyst, along with other members of Catalyst's management team, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Presentation Details

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Time: 3:45pm PST

Webcast Link

The webcast will be available under the Investors section on the Company's website, , and a replay will be available for at least 30 days.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRX), is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases. With a proven track record of bringing life-changing treatments to the market, we focus on in-licensing, commercializing, and developing innovative therapies. Guided by our deep commitment to patient care, we prioritize accessibility, ensuring patients receive the care they need through a comprehensive suite of support services designed to provide seamless access and ongoing assistance. Catalyst maintains a well-established U.S. presence, which remains the cornerstone of our commercial strategy, while continuously evaluating strategic opportunities to expand our global footprint. Catalyst, headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., was recognized on the Forbes 2025 list as one of America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies and on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM list as one of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies. For more information, please visit Catalyst's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2024 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Investor Contact Melissa Kendis, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (305) 420-3200 Media Contact David Schull or Olipriya Das, Russo Partners (858) 717-2310, (646) 942-5588