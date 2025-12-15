403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Uncertain About Outcome Of Talks To End Ukrainian-Russian War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul on Monday spoke of a "a state of uncertainty" regarding the closed-door talks among stakeholders of the Ukrainian crisis, seeking to silence the guns and reach a conciliation with Russia.
Dr. Wadephul, in a press statement, ruled out reaching a solution to the Ukrainian-Russian crisis "ahead of the weekend," however he stressed on significance of the ongoing talks.
The discussions have dealt "with core issues" but there cannot be judgement on the results before the end of the week, he added.
The foreign minister said he could not determine whether Russian President Vladimir Putin "has serious will to end the war because he has not agreed to a cease-fire until now."
Reaching a cease-fire is necessary and sensible, but it is much more important to reach a sustainable and viable solution, added Dr. Wadephul.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was scheduled to meet in Berlin later today with two US envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, before continuing discussions with European leaders, including Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron, the French President.
The talks in Berlin began on Sunday (December 14) under auspices of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The discussions, between the Ukrainian president and American envoys Witkoff and Kushner aim to revise the "Trump plan," which was modeled after Russian demands.
The talks are set to continue later on Monday, before a meeting at the chancellery with several European leaders, including Starmer and Macron. (end)
anj
Dr. Wadephul, in a press statement, ruled out reaching a solution to the Ukrainian-Russian crisis "ahead of the weekend," however he stressed on significance of the ongoing talks.
The discussions have dealt "with core issues" but there cannot be judgement on the results before the end of the week, he added.
The foreign minister said he could not determine whether Russian President Vladimir Putin "has serious will to end the war because he has not agreed to a cease-fire until now."
Reaching a cease-fire is necessary and sensible, but it is much more important to reach a sustainable and viable solution, added Dr. Wadephul.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was scheduled to meet in Berlin later today with two US envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, before continuing discussions with European leaders, including Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron, the French President.
The talks in Berlin began on Sunday (December 14) under auspices of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The discussions, between the Ukrainian president and American envoys Witkoff and Kushner aim to revise the "Trump plan," which was modeled after Russian demands.
The talks are set to continue later on Monday, before a meeting at the chancellery with several European leaders, including Starmer and Macron. (end)
anj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment