Datavault AI Announces Hockey Hall Of Famer Jeremy Roenick Joins To Monetize Sports Data And Lead Pioneering International NIL Exchange

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT; the“Company” or“Datavault AI”), a leading provider of patented agentic AI platforms for data observation, valuation and monetization, today announced that former NHL player and Hockey Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick is advising the Company to spearhead the development of its groundbreaking Sports and Entertainment initiative with the forthcoming International NIL Exchange. This strategic move builds on Datavault AI's recent partnerships in sports and entertainment, including its World Boxing Council and Dream Bowl initiatives, unlocking unprecedented event-driven monetization at scale.

Roenick, renowned for his larger-than-life career with over 1,200 NHL games, 513 goals, nine-time NHL All Star and induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, will leverage his industry expertise to expand Datavault AI's International NIL Exchange. The platform, powered by Datavault AI's patented Data Vault, DataScore® and DataValue® AI agents, enables seamless indexing and tokenization of sports and entertainment assets using advanced data analytics. These tokenized assets will be traded on the patented Information Data Exchange® (IDE) platform via the New York Interactive Advertising Exchange (“NYAIX”) and the Nasdaq Financial Framework, providing athletes, entertainers and rights holders with secure, scalable revenue streams through smart contracts and real-time data valuation.

Jeremy Roenick stated,“Datavault AI is set to revolutionize how athletes and entertainers monetize their brands. The patented AI agents here are game-changers, indexing data to create tokenized assets that trade efficiently on a quantum secure exchange. This is about empowering creators with tools that deliver real financial power and global reach into the future. Extending my legacy in hockey for the young players of today, the legends of our past and for me in the broader sports and entertainment space where Datavault AI's inventions in NIL have changed what's possible.”

“Our Web 3.0 Data Vault Bank smart contracting platform empowers individuals to take immutable control of their own NIL,” Jeremy Roenick represents a pivotal advancement of talent driving Davault AI forward.“Our AI ecosystem is where data are transformed into tradable value and our NIL platform will be second to none featuring Nasdaq Financial Framework with NYAIX, the patented DataValue and DataScore engines and quantum encryption around assets. Jeremy Roenick is well-known for loving our new home of Philadelphia where he will always be a Flyer. This made him a natural selection by our team to be part of our vitally important mission,” said Nathaniel Bradley CEO of Datavault AI.“We envision together an exchange with the insight, foresight and oversight to solve NIL problems for good and to launch NIL for professional sports leagues their franchises as well as state, private colleges and universities. Our AI agents working for students, athletes and entertainers through Datavault AI focused on yield management, compliance and trading capabilities that will represent the next generation of competitive NIL [platforms].”

The International NIL Exchange aligns with Datavault AI's core mission of harnessing AI and machine learning to automate third-party integrations, detailed data scoring and tokenized trading. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable, offering AI and machine learning automation for indexing and tokenizing assets, with trading facilitated on the patented IDE platform.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AITM (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI,” the“Company,”“us,”“our,” or“we”) and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“shall,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“target,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential,”“goal,”“objective,”“seeks,”“likely” or“continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events; the expected benefits of Datavault AI's International NIL Exchange; Datavault AI's anticipated deployment of its International NIL Exchange; expectations regarding engagement levels, conversion rates, data capture volumes and monetization opportunities; potential revenue generation associated with authenticated audience interactions; the scalability of Datavault's platforms across global sports properties, entertainment events or broadcast environments; Datavault AI's business strategies, long-term objectives and commercialization plans; Datavault AI's current and prospective technologies, planned developments and potential approvals; and the potential for market acceptance of Datavault AI's platforms and related market opportunities, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: changes in market demand for digital engagement technologies; the performance, timing or success of Datavault AI's deployment of the anticipated International NIL Exchange; the ability of sponsors, broadcasters and partners to adopt or integrate Datavault AI's solutions; variations in audience participation levels, conversion rates or engagement behaviors; regulatory considerations related to data privacy, digital asset classification or international operations; risks related to technological development, interoperability, cybersecurity or system performance; changes in economic or market conditions affecting advertising, sponsorship or media-driven revenues; regulatory and intellectual property risks; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

