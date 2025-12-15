403
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Launches Second Media Mix Campaign in the GCC Showcasing the Setouchi Region
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Dubai Office has launched the second phase of its destination-focused media mix campaign in the GCC, following the summer Hokkaido campaign earlier this year. This new initiative spotlights Setouchi—a region west of Osaka known for its serene island landscapes, traditional culture, and rich culinary herita—e—as an ideal destination for GCC travelers seeking authentic Japanese experiences.
Setouchi refers to the coastal areas along the Seto Inland Sea, where more than 700 islands form a scenic patchwork often described“as …#8217;Japan’s Medite”ranean.” The region is celebrated for its warm climate, seafood abundance, premium seasonal fruits, and historic towns shape’ by Japan’s maritime and samurai heritage. Visitors can explore castle towns and merchant quarters, enjoy modern art across island communities, and experience unique crafts deeply rooted in samurai culture such as swordsmithing and Bizen pottery.
Travelers from the GCC can easily reach Setouchi via Kansai International Airport (KIX), which is well connected with direct flights from Dubai and Doha. From Osaka, the region is easily accessible through a combination of trains, ferries and car travel. Despite its proximity to major cities, Setouchi remains relatively undiscovered in the Middle East and offers tranquil, quintessentially Japanese experiences.
As part of this second campaign, JNTO invited male influencers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia to explore Setouchi’s lesser-known attractions. Their journey included island-cruising across the Seto Inland Sea, discovering artisan traditions such as Bizen ware and sword-making, savoring local cuisine, and cycling through some of Jap’n’s most picturesque coastal routes. JNTO will incorporate the influen’ers’ experiences into an integrated promotional rollout across digital and offline channels in the coming months.
【Comment from Mr. Daisuke Kobayashi, Executive Director of JNTO Dubai Office
KOBAYASHI Daisuke,
Executive Director of JNTO Dubai Office
“Through our first media mix campaign featuring Hokkaido, we were pleased to see increasing interest in exploring regions of Japan beyond Tokyo and Osaka. With Setouchi, we aim to highlight another destination where visitors can experience Jap’n’s deep-rooted culture shaped by its unique geography and warm climate.
Setouchi offers something for every trav—ler—from scenic outdoor activities and contemporary art islands to traditional crafts and towns preserved for generations. The region is also known for its fresh seafood and exceptional fruits such as peaches, grapes, and mandarins. Its culinary traditions focus on natural flavors, making it easy to accommodate halal-friendly dining preferences.
By introducing more hidden regions such as Setouchi, we hope GCC travelers will be inspired to return to Japan and continue discovering new destina”ions.”
JNTO will continue promoting Japan as a top travel destination in close collaboration with local stakeholders in the GCC.
