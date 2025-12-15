403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DCM Young Entrepreneurs School, Ludhiana named winner of BMU’s Heroes of Tomorrow 2025
(MENAFN- Concept PR) New Delhi, December 15th, 2025: BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, announced Team Ecopoly from DCM Young Entrepreneurs School, Ludhiana, as the winner of its flagship inter-school innovation challenge, Heroes of Tomorrow (HoT) 2025, spearheaded by the Atal Community Innovation Centre at BML Munjal University (ACIC–BMU). The finale, hosted over the weekend at the BMU campus in Gurugram, brought together the most promising young innovators from across India who had advanced from highly competitive regional rounds.
The winning team, Prisha (Class XII), Harshita (Class XII) and Prabhinder (Class IX), secured the first prize along with 50,000 in funding, earning the jury’s vote of confidence for their impactful and scalable innovation.
Ecopoly, the te’m’s winning idea, offers an eco-friendly solution by converting agricultural stubble into high-quality packaging paper. The innovation directly addresses the critical issue of stubble burning while providing a sustainable alternative to conventional plastic and wood-based paper. The solution stood out for its originality, environmental relevance, and strong potential for real-world application.
Speaking on the occasion, Davinder Singh, CEO, –CIC–BMU Foundation, “aid, “Heroes of Tomorrow reflects our commitment to nurturing young minds who are unafraid to question, experiment, and innovate. Every year, these students surprise us with their clarity of thought and their ability to solve real problems with remarkable ingenuity. T’is year’s winning idea is a powerful reminder that when the right platform and guidance are provided, young innovators can create solutions with the potential to shape the futur–. At ACIC–BMU, we are proud to support their journeys and help translate their ideas into meaningful”impact.”
Sharing their experience, the winners of Heroes of Tomorrow 2025, Team Ecopoly from DCM Young Entrepreneurs School, Ludhiana, “aid,
“Winning Heroes of Tomorrow has been an incredibly motivating experience for us. The platform helped us refine our idea, receive valuable mentorship, and understand how innovation can be used to solve pressing environmental challenges. We hope Ecopoly can contribute to reducing stubble burning while promoting sustainable alternatives, and we are grateful–to BMU and ACIC–BMU for believing in our vision.”
Heroes of Tomorrow has grown into one of the country’s most dynamic school-level innovation platforms, nurturing creativity and problem-solving abilities among students. The 2025 edition witnessed remarkable participation across cities including Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Dehradun and Delhi, with students presenting solutions in clean energy, biotechnology, sustainability, healthcare technology, and smart consumer innovations.
The winning team, Prisha (Class XII), Harshita (Class XII) and Prabhinder (Class IX), secured the first prize along with 50,000 in funding, earning the jury’s vote of confidence for their impactful and scalable innovation.
Ecopoly, the te’m’s winning idea, offers an eco-friendly solution by converting agricultural stubble into high-quality packaging paper. The innovation directly addresses the critical issue of stubble burning while providing a sustainable alternative to conventional plastic and wood-based paper. The solution stood out for its originality, environmental relevance, and strong potential for real-world application.
Speaking on the occasion, Davinder Singh, CEO, –CIC–BMU Foundation, “aid, “Heroes of Tomorrow reflects our commitment to nurturing young minds who are unafraid to question, experiment, and innovate. Every year, these students surprise us with their clarity of thought and their ability to solve real problems with remarkable ingenuity. T’is year’s winning idea is a powerful reminder that when the right platform and guidance are provided, young innovators can create solutions with the potential to shape the futur–. At ACIC–BMU, we are proud to support their journeys and help translate their ideas into meaningful”impact.”
Sharing their experience, the winners of Heroes of Tomorrow 2025, Team Ecopoly from DCM Young Entrepreneurs School, Ludhiana, “aid,
“Winning Heroes of Tomorrow has been an incredibly motivating experience for us. The platform helped us refine our idea, receive valuable mentorship, and understand how innovation can be used to solve pressing environmental challenges. We hope Ecopoly can contribute to reducing stubble burning while promoting sustainable alternatives, and we are grateful–to BMU and ACIC–BMU for believing in our vision.”
Heroes of Tomorrow has grown into one of the country’s most dynamic school-level innovation platforms, nurturing creativity and problem-solving abilities among students. The 2025 edition witnessed remarkable participation across cities including Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Dehradun and Delhi, with students presenting solutions in clean energy, biotechnology, sustainability, healthcare technology, and smart consumer innovations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment