3 E Network Signed A Master Services Agreement With Orka Technologies To Develop A 26MW AI Data Center In Finland

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the"Company" or"3 E Network"), a business-to-business ("B2B") information technology ("IT") business solutions provider with the inspiration to become a next-generation artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the execution of a Master Services Agreement (the"Agreement") with Orka Technologies Oy ("Orka Technologies"), a Finnish company, to jointly develop an AI data center project (the"Project") in Finland. This signing marks the beginning of 3E Network Company's expansion in the global data center construction and hosting business. Since then, the company has entered the high-growth international artificial intelligence infrastructure market.





Caption: Dr. Tingjun Yang, CEO of 3E Network (right), signing the Master Services Agreement with representatives of Orka Technologies Oy (left).

Structured over a three-year term, the Project plans an ambitious, phased expansion strategy for data center capacity deployment: launching with an initial capacity of 6MW in the first year, followed by a commitment to deploy a minimum additional capacity of 10MW annually in subsequent years. 3E Network Company will provide financial resources, technical expertise and support in data infrastructure investment and operation for this project. Orka Technologies will contribute its local resource integration capabilities, long-term Finnish government cooperation experience, and ability to coordinate and secure the Project's required policy resources to ensure smooth project execution. To facilitate the development, construction, daily operation, and management of the Project, 3 E Network will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in Finland (the“Data Center Company”). Orka Technologies will provide essential strategic support for the company's establishment and ongoing operation integration into the local ecosystem.

Dr. Tingjun Yang, CEO of 3 E Network, commented:“We expect that this project will lead to business growth in the field of high-performance AI infrastructure. We selected Finland as our core European hub specifically to capitalize on its ideal ecosystem-combining one of Europe's most stable power grids with cost-efficient green energy. This structural advantage enables us to deliver scalable computing power at significantly lower operational costs than our competitors. Furthermore, Finland's advanced digital infrastructure and direct low-latency connectivity to Central Europe ensure we can efficiently serve key markets across the continent. We are confident this initiative will serve as a powerful new growth engine, driving sustainable revenue and supporting 3 E Network's long-term profitability, while reinforcing our ability to meet the region's escalating demand for reliable, sustainable AI computing resources.”

