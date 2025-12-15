Claire's Place Foundation Steps Up For Cystic Fibrosis Community In A Year Marked By Wildfires & Rising Costs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As financial pressures on the cystic fibrosis community intensify, Claire's Place delivers rapid relief, creative fundraising & new long-term funding tools

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire's Place Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), closes out an impactful year marked by emergency action, creative community fundraising and expanded programs to continue to meet the evolving needs of individuals with CF.

A Year of Impact and Heightened Need

Throughout 2025, Claire's Place continued its mission of providing emotional and financial support to individuals and families living with CF through direct grants and essential assistance. At the same time, rising costs of living, inflation and compounding medical expenses placed unprecedented strain on the CF community.

“While 2025 brought inspiring partnerships and lifesaving action during the wildfires, it also revealed the growing financial strain facing the cystic fibrosis community,” said Claire's Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager.“More families than ever are seeking help with basic needs, intensified by inflation and the daily cost of living with a life-threatening condition. We currently have 17 grant referrals waiting for assistance, and that need continues to grow. Our mission has never been more essential.”

LA Fire Emergency Fund Launches Amid Historic Wildfires

In early 2025, destructive wildfires swept Greater Los Angeles. CF is a life-threatening genetic condition that primarily affects the lungs, making clean air a fundamental necessity for those impacted. The fine particles in wildfire smoke travel long distances, posing a prolonged threat to their already delicate lungs. Claire's Place Foundation responded by launching their LA Fire Emergency Fund, quickly delivering more than 43 grants for air purifiers, temporary lodging, food and other essentials.

The fund was jump started by gifts from longtime supporters actor Sebastian Stan, actor Haley Lu Richardson and The Cystic Fibrosis Research Institute (CFRI). Partner Oransi donated high-performance Mod Series air purifiers, shipped directly to CF households so families could better protect their lungs from smoke-filled air.

New CF Ambassador & Advisory Program Builds Leadership from Within

In January, the foundation introduced its CF Ambassador and Advisory Program, empowering individuals with CF to help shape and guide the foundation's work. Program members bring firsthand insight and a shared commitment to advancing the mission of uplifting CF families.

Executive Director Melissa Yeager Named Nonprofit Executive of the Year

In March, the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Claire's Place Executive Director and Co-Founder Melissa Yeager as Nonprofit Executive of the Year (Emerging). The award recognized her leadership in launching the Claire's Place Work Proudly program, the LA Fire Emergency Fund and creating fundraising partnerships to improve the quality of life for CF families.

Miss America 2025 Honored at the Clairity Ball

“The Clairity Ball 2025: Casino Royale” welcomed Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard as the evening's honoree. Abbie received the Clairity Advocacy Award for her dedicated work raising awareness of CF, inspired by her lifelong best friend who has the disease. The event brought together supporters, community leaders and changemakers during National CF Awareness Month.

11th Annual Glow Ride for CF Lights Up Hermosa Beach

In September, hundreds gathered at the Hermosa Beach Pier for the 11th Annual Glow Ride, supporting the Claire's Place Extended Hospital Stay Grant Program, which provides critical financial assistance to families during prolonged hospitalizations. This year introduced new features including Glow Bucks, group ticketing options and expanded kids' pricing, creating the most engaging family ride experience yet.

Haley Lu Richardson & Buffalo Exchange Team Up to Support CF Families

In November, Claire's Place hosted a two-day fundraising pop-up at Buffalo Exchange's Melrose location featuring clothing from actor Haley Lu Richardson's personal closet. The event continued her longstanding support for Claire's Place and included a sweepstakes for fans to win the crocheted sweater she made and wore as Stella in Five Feet Apart, a role inspired by Claire Wineland.

Claire's Place Foundation Earns Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency

To round out the year, Claire's Place earned Candid's Platinum Seal of Transparency, the organization's highest designation, reflecting its commitment to accountability, openness and responsible stewardship of donor funds. The Platinum Seal signifies that the foundation publicly shares its financials, leadership, program outcomes and impact metrics.

New Endowment Fund Now Accepting Stock & DAF Contributions

As part of the foundation's long-term vision, Claire's Place has established an endowment fund, enabling supporters to make a sustained impact through stock donations, donor-advised fund (DAF) gifts and other long-term giving avenues. This new initiative strengthens the foundation's ability to provide consistent, reliable support for the CF community for generations to come.

With new federal tax changes set to take effect in 2026, this year presents an important opportunity for donors to consider strategic giving options that maximize impact while supporting families living with CF. For more information and make a donation, please visit .

About Claire's Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire's Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire's Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire's foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal's“Small Nonprofit of the Year,”“Nonprofit Executive of the Year” and“Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire's Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire's legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit .





