Syrian President Condoles with Trump After ISIS Attack
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa extended his condolences to US President Donald Trump on Sunday following a deadly ISIS (Daesh) assault that claimed the lives of three Americans in the Homs countryside. He also pledged to uphold security and stability both within Syria and across the region.
According to a statement from the presidency, Sharaa sent a telegram to Trump conveying his sympathy for the loss of the three Americans, who were killed on Saturday near the historic city of Palmyra.
In the message, the president denounced the attack and expressed Syria’s solidarity with the victims’ families. Sharaa also reiterated the country’s dedication to ensuring public safety and fostering stability throughout Syria and the broader region, the statement added.
In response to the incident, Syrian security forces launched an operation against ISIS cells on Sunday in the Homs countryside, detaining five individuals suspected of involvement.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Saturday that the ambush in the Palmyra desert area resulted in the deaths of two US soldiers and a civilian, while three other service members were wounded.
US forces are present in Syria as part of an international coalition combating ISIS, established under US leadership in 2014. Syria officially joined the coalition on November 12, 2025.
