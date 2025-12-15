Manish Malhotra Takes A Rare Break From Work, Recharges By The Beach

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently took a rare break from his busy schedule, escaping Mumbai for a two-day beach getaway.

Sharing glimpses of his reflective retreat, he spoke about enjoying good vegetarian food, indulging in desserts, and penning down thoughts for 2026. The designer described the trip as a much-needed pause to recharge, appreciate the universe, and plan ahead. Manish also highlighted the importance of taking time off amidst a hectic year.

Sharing a series of his images, Manish wrote,“I think this weekend must have been the 5 th or 6 th weekend that i got off this entire year but definetly my first weekend where i took an actual break and went out of mumbai for 2 days.. full of wonder, lost in thoughts.. some good vegetarian food.. indulgence in deserts.. penning down thoughts for 2026 and looking into the sky on a beach thanking the universe and thinking for the next things to do.. realised that such trips are so important to referesh.. I don't generally do this so often but I guess it's a must at times.. don't you think so..” (sic)

In the photos, the ace fashion designer can be seen enjoying a dip in the pool, relaxing by the beach, and indulging in an array of sweet treats and pastries.

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra, has been busy promoting his upcoming production,“'Saali Mohabbat” on social media. The designer shared several intriguing posters and videos from the movie.

“Saali Mohabbat” marks the directorial debut of actress Tisca Chopra. The upcoming film, set to premiere on Zee5 on December 12, features Radhika Apte and Divyendu Sharma in lead roles, with Sauraseni Maitra playing a pivotal part.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Vipin Agnihotri, and Manish Malhotra under Jio Studios and Stage5 Production, the film had its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2024.