Vrusshabha Begins Its Musical Journey With 'Appa'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The makers of Mohanlal's Vrusshabha have unveiled the film's first song, "Appa", officially setting the tone for the film's promotional campaign with a deeply emotional and powerful beginning. Presented as the soul of the film, Appa captures the pure and timeless bond between a father and son - a relationship that forms the emotional backbone of Vrusshabha.
Composed by Sam CS, the song features soulful vocals by Vijai Prakash in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu, and Madhu Balakrishnan in Malayalam. The lyrics are penned by Vinayak Shashikumar (Malayalam), Kalyan Chakravarthy Tripuraneni (Telugu), Kartik Kush (Hindi), and Nagarjun Sharma (Kannada), each bringing a unique cultural resonance to their versions while staying true to the shared emotional essence.
The music of Vrusshabha is on T-Series. With "Appa" taking the lead, the film's journey towards its worldwide release on December 25, 2025, begins on a heartfelt note. Directed by Nanda Kishore and fronted by Mohanlal, Vrusshabha promises to stand out as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. Across all platforms, the song is presented with the caption: Presenting Vrusshabha's first video song #Appa, a soulful father-son track, the soul of the film.
Director Nanda Kishore shared: "We wanted to begin the musical journey of Vrusshabha with 'Appa' because the entire film is rooted in the powerful, emotional relationship between a father and son. This song perfectly reflects the heartbeat of the story and gives the audience a true sense of what the film stands for. Sam CS has created something wonderful, and I'm grateful for the depth he brought to this track. This is just the beginning, as more music and moments unfold, people will understand the soul of this film even more. Stories about fathers are often left untold, and this one deserved to be heard and felt."
Music Director Sam CS shared, "When Nanda narrated the father-son emotion in Vrusshabha, it immediately connected with me. 'Appa' didn't feel like composing a song; it felt like touching something personal and familiar. And when you have Mohanlal sir at the heart of that emotion, the responsibility becomes even bigger. His presence brings a certain depth, a weight that you can feel even while creating the music. We kept the track very honest because that's what the story needed, and that's what Mohanlal sir's performance inspires. Nanda's clarity made it easy for me to find the right tone, and I just followed that emotion. I hope people feel the warmth and truth of that bond when they hear 'Appa'. This is just a small glimpse of the world we're building in the film."
Starring Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, Ajay, Neha Saxena, Garuda Ram, Vinay Verma, Ali, Ayyappa P. Sharma, and Kishore, Vrusshabha features music by Sam CS, sound design by Resul Pookutty, dialogues by SRK, Janardhan Maharshi, and Karthik, and powerful action choreography by Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, Ganesh, and Nikhil.
Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Connekkt Media in association with Abishek S. Vyas Studios, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, C.K. Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S. Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta, and co-produced by Vimal Lahoti. A bilingual shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, with dubbed releases in Hindi and Kannada, Vrusshabha is set to be one of the biggest Pan-Indian events of the year. Worldwide Christmas Release: December 25, 2025
