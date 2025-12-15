Parliamentary Committee Highlights Jordan-Canada Ties, Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 15 (Petra) – The Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday highlighted the strength and depth of Jordanian-Canadian relations across multiple fields, with particular focus on parliamentary cooperation.Committee Chairperson MP Haitham Ziyadin said during a meeting with a visiting Canadian parliamentary delegation that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, plays a central role in supporting efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just peace in the region.Ziyadin highlighted Canada's support for Jordan's positions on regional issues, foremost the Palestinian cause. They underlined Canada's backing of the two-state solution, its engagement in advancing the peace process, and its political and financial support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.Ziyadin detailed Jordan's humanitarian efforts to deliver relief assistance to the Gaza Strip through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization in coordination with international partners. He also pointed to the services and facilities provided by Jordan to travelers crossing the King Hussein Bridge linking Jordan with the West Bank.The meeting reviewed mechanisms to enhance parliamentary relations between the two countries, expand the exchange of expertise and strengthen cooperation in areas of shared interest.Members of the Canadian parliamentary delegation praised Jordan's role, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, in promoting regional security and stability and supporting peace efforts. They also commended Jordan's humanitarian approach in hosting refugees and providing them with essential services.