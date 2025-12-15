Tusk Heads To Berlin For Meeting With Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on the social network X by Polish government spokesperson Adam Szłapka, Ukrinform reports.

“The Prime Minister's Security Adviser, Minister Robert Kupiecki, has been participating in the talks in Berlin from the very beginning. The leaders' meeting with the participation of Prime Minister Donald Tusk will take place this afternoon,” Szłapka wrote.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December 15 in Berlin, President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold talks with representatives of the German authorities, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as with EU leaders, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and the heads of the European Commission, the European Council, and NATO.

Yesterday in Berlin, Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with a U.S. delegation led by U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Archive photo: MFA