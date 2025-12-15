MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Canadian Budget Explained: How Strategic Immigration Reforms Strengthen Canada's Workforce - CanPR Technology Ltd. Highlights Alignment with its AI TREK, SmartCV & Marketplace Services

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Government of Canada's 2025 Federal Budget and the 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan reinforce a national commitment to attracting "the right type of immigrants"-skilled, workforce-ready newcomers who can help address labour shortages, sustain economic growth, and mitigate the demographic pressures created by Canada's aging population.

Canada is entering a decade of profound labour transformation. More than 9 million baby boomers -nearly one-quarter of the country-will be over the age of 65 by 20301, leaving significant gaps across healthcare, construction, transportation, education, technology, hospitality, and advanced manufacturing. Canada's worker-to-retiree ratio is projected to fall below 2:1 by 20352, placing pressure on productivity, public services, and long-term economic stability. Immigration remains the most critical tool for stabilizing Canada's workforce and ensuring national competitiveness.

The 2025 Budget acknowledges these realities and shifts the national immigration approach toward precision, labour-market alignment, and long-term integration.

A More Sustainable, Workforce-Aligned Immigration Strategy

Under the new plan, permanent resident admissions will stabilize at 380,000 annually from 2026 to 2028, a strategic adjustment from 395,000 in 2025, intended to balance economic needs with infrastructure and housing capacity.3

Economic-class immigrants-those selected based on skills, experience, and workforce relevance-will increase from 59% of total admissions in 2025 to 64% by 2027-2028, prioritizing talent that can fill urgent labour gaps and support long-term growth.

At the same time, temporary resident programs will be scaled down to ensure stability and stronger integration outcomes:



Temporary foreign worker permits will drop to 230,000 in 2026, a 37% decrease International student permits will be capped at 155,000, a 49% reduction from current levels

This deliberate shift toward permanent, skills-aligned newcomers confirms that Canada is moving from a short-term labour model to a long-term, retention-focused national strategy.

CANPR's Role in Supporting Canada's Workforce Priorities

CANPR's technology ecosystem is uniquely positioned to support the goals outlined in the federal budget and immigration plan. With a rapidly growing user base and strong engagement nationwide, CANPR is one of the country's leading digital platforms for immigration guidance, workforce readiness, and newcomer integration.

Key growth metrics include:



2 million+ app downloads globally

Over 200,000+ monthly active users

10,000+ users on AI TREK, with more than 80,000 sessions completed

150+ Canadian employer partners across high-demand sectors 5 million+ monthly social media impressions, expanding newcomer reach and engagement

These figures reflect CANPR's accelerating impact on the newcomer journey and Canada's labour market.

AI TREK: Intelligent Workforce & Immigration Navigation

AI TREK, CANPR's proprietary artificial intelligence agent, helps newcomers navigate immigration pathways while identifying high-demand occupations based on real-time labour-market data. Following its successful beta phase, TREK now incorporates:



Workforce-matching intelligence

Career pathway recommendations

Application guidance and document insights AI-driven job-support capabilities

As Canada increases economic-class immigration to 64%, AI TREK ensures newcomers are equipped with precise, actionable insights aligned to national labour needs.

SmartCV & Post-Landing Services: Enabling Long-Term Contribution

SmartCV transforms international experience into Canadian-standard resumes and competency profiles, enabling faster hiring and better employer alignment. SmartCV has become a trusted tool for both job seekers and Canadian employers facing persistent shortages.

CANPR's post-landing services further enhance long-term integration, providing:



Housing and settlement tools

Employer matching and job-search support

Financial literacy resources

Community integration pathways Document and regulatory assistance

These services complement the federal government's shift toward retention, stability, and sustainable workforce development.

"Canada's 2025 Budget sends a clear message: our national prosperity depends on attracting and empowering the right talent. As millions of baby boomers retire, Canada must rely on skilled immigrants who can fill critical workforce gaps and contribute immediately. CANPR's AI TREK, SmartCV, and post-landing ecosystem are designed to support this mission, ensuring newcomers succeed and Canada remains globally competitive." Akshat Soni, CEO, CANPR Technology Ltd.

A Strong Outlook for Canada's Workforce

The Government of Canada's plan is expected to deliver significant long-term benefits:



Strengthened labour-force participation

Increased supply of skilled workers in critical industries

Reduced reliance on temporary labour

Higher newcomer retention and long-term economic contribution More stable population growth aligned with capacity

CANPR remains committed to supporting these national objectives and accelerating newcomer success through innovative technology, employer partnerships, and data-driven workforce solutions.

About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 2,000,000 app installs. For more information on CanPR, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (together "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among key factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information may include, without limitation, the demand for immigration services; changes to immigration policy; and changes in general economic conditions and financial markets. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking information contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking information has been made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to updates any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

