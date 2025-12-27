Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan Launches Central Asia's First Waste-To-Energy Plant

2025-12-27 03:10:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 27. An eco-technology plant that generates electricity by processing solid household waste was launched today at the Bishkek municipal landfill, Trend reports, citing the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

President Sadyr Zhaparov attended the opening ceremony, noting that the facility is the first of its kind in Central Asia. The plant is designed to process up to 365,000 tons of waste per year and generate 30 MW of electricity, helping to address long-standing waste management and energy challenges in the capital.

The project was implemented under an investment agreement signed in 2024 with Junxin Huanbao Key Zhi Invest LLC, with total investments amounting to $95 million. At the initial stage, the plant will process around 1,000 tons of waste per day, with capacity set to increase gradually.

According to the President, the facility will significantly improve Bishkek's environmental situation, reduce landfill volumes, and contribute to electricity supply. If successful, similar waste-to-energy plants are planned in Osh, Balykchy, and Karakol.

Trend News Agency

