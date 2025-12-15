403
Thailand Sets Date for 2026 General Election
(MENAFN) Thailand’s Election Council on Monday gave its consent for a nationwide poll scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026, which will determine new representatives for the House of Representatives.
The registration period for constituency MP hopefuls will run from Dec. 27 to 31, as reported by a media outlet. Meanwhile, submissions for party-list contenders as well as nominees for the prime ministerial post are slated for Dec. 28 through Dec. 31.
The dissolution of parliament was carried out on Friday by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, acting upon a formal appeal from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakulm.
Following Anutin’s official request for new elections to be organized within a 45- to 60-day timeframe, the monarch enacted a royal decree bringing an end to the current House of Representatives.
Thailand’s existing parliament had been established in the aftermath of the general election held in May 2023.
The decision to proceed with early elections comes against a backdrop of prolonged border confrontations with Cambodia over recent months, incidents that have resulted in dozens of fatalities.
