When Sridevi Charmed A Star Comedian On-Screen - A Pairing No One Expected

Sridevi: Star heroines usually don't agree to act opposite small-time heroes... they worry about their image. But did you know that Sridevi, who danced with stars from NTR and ANR to Chiru and Rajini, had an on-screen romance with a star comedian?

Heroines today struggle for stardom. Some get it fast, others never do. Once they make it, they dream of big movies with top heroes, avoiding smaller roles to protect their image.

Star heroines rarely act with smaller heroes, fearing it will hurt their image. Would any dare to romance a comedian on screen? Sridevi did. Who was he and what was the film?

Sridevi began as a child artist, becoming a heroine at 16. She starred with legends like NTR, ANR, Chiranjeevi, and Rajinikanth, quickly achieving stardom and fame.

In the 1975 film 'Devudu Lanti Manishi,' Sridevi was paired with famous comedian Rajababu. They even had a duet song. Many fans are surprised to learn about this early role.

Offers poured in for Sridevi, especially from Bollywood. She reached the top by acting with stars. Early on, she took every role, big or small, to gain experience.

Early on, Sridevi played NTR and ANR's granddaughter, later becoming their heroine. Despite criticism, their films were hits. She also starred with Nagarjuna, but never with Balakrishna.