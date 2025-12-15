Singapore Warns Its Citizens Living In Delhi As Air Quality Slips Into 'Severe' Category

MENAFN - Live Mint) Singapore's High Commission in New Delhi on Monday issued a health and safety advisory for its nationals residing in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) following the implementation of the most stringent anti-pollution measures.

The move comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on 13 December, in response to a sharp deterioration in air quality.

In a social media post on X, Singapore's Ambassador to India, Simon Wong, said Singapore nationals in Delhi-NCR should pay close attention to local health advisories and pollution-related restrictions.

The post also carried an advisory.

"In light of the Indian Central Pollution Control Board invoking Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, the Singapore High Commission has issued the following advisory for Singapore nationals in the Delhi NCR, " said the post.

The High Commission has warned that the dense smog, causing low visibility, could disrupt air travel. Advisories have been issued by Indira Gandhi International Airport and various airlines, and travellers are advised to check flight status directly.

The foreign ministries of the United Kingdom and the Canada have already issued advisories to their nationals over the severe air pollution levels in Delhi and urged them to monitor air quality.

The UK government in its advisory said:“Severe air pollution is a major health hazard, especially during the winter months from October to February. North Indian cities are most affected by extremely high levels of pollution. Children, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions may be especially affected. If you're pregnant or have a respiratory or heart condition you may wish to consult a medical practitioner before you travel.”

The Canadian government in its advisory said:“Smoke haze and other types of air pollution can be extremely hazardous in urban areas and cities such as Delhi. It's typically at its worst in winter. In rural areas, air quality can be affected by agricultural burning. Dust storms also occur across northern India. Monitor air pollution levels, which change quickly, especially if you suffer from respiratory ailments or have pre-existing medical conditions.”

During periods of high pollution limit outdoor activities, monitor local media, and follow the instructions of local authorities, the Canadian foreign ministry said.

On Monday, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI ), as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), stood at a hazardous 452 ('Severe' category) in the morning, following a similar reading of 461 on Sunday. Several areas recorded alarming levels, with Anand Vihar at 493 and Wazirpur hitting the maximum possible AQI of 500.

On Saturday, the CAQM had ordered the implementation of GRAP Stage 4 after Delhi's AQI neared the 'Severe ' threshold of 450, triggering the toughest emergency pollution measures.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe ' Air Quality (Delhi AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the CAQM stated.



GRAP Stage 4 mandates heavy restrictions on construction and industrial activities.

Offices and schools are advised to transition to hybrid or online modes. Residents, especially the elderly, children, and those with heart or respiratory conditions, are strongly urged to stay indoors and wear masks when venturing outside.