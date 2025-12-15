Largest Battery Storage Centers In The CIS To Be Launched In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The largest Battery Energy Storage Centres in the CIS are set to be commissioned in Azerbaijan's Absheron and Agdash regions in the coming months.

Azernews reports, citing Azerenergy OJSC, that work on the creation of large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) is progressing rapidly as part of Azerbaijan's strategy to support the dynamic development of renewable energy sources. These facilities, which will be the largest in the CIS in terms of both capacity and power, are being constructed at the 500 kV“Absheron” substation near Baku and the 220 kV“Agdash” substation in the central region of the country.

The first batch of battery storage systems, with a total capacity of 250 megawatts and an energy capacity of 500 megawatt-hours, has already been delivered to Azerbaijan. The equipment was manufactured at the Great Power plant in China and transported via a complex maritime route before reaching Turkey's Gemlik Port, from where it was delivered by land through Turkey and Georgia to Azerbaijan.

Each battery unit weighs 36 tons and was transported and installed under special supervision. To date, around 15 per cent of the systems have been delivered, with the remaining 85 per cent expected to arrive and be installed by April.

According to Azerenergy, the establishment of these Battery Storage Centres is of strategic importance for strengthening the stability of the national energy system. The systems will help maintain stable frequency, balance fluctuations in renewable energy generation, cover peak loads, smooth demand during periods of reduced solar output, and enable rapid restoration of the power system in the event of accidents. In the long term, the project is expected to enhance Azerbaijan's energy independence and ensure reliable operation of the electricity network both independently and in parallel with neighbouring countries.