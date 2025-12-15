Azerbaijan Partially Abolishes Visa Regime With Suriname
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law on the approval of the "Agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Suriname on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from the visa requirement".
According to the law, the mentioned agreement, signed in New York on September 22, 2025, was approved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment