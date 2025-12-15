Azerbaijan Partially Abolishes Visa Regime With Suriname

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The visa regime between Azerbaijan and Suriname has been partially abolished, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law on the approval of the "Agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Suriname on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from the visa requirement".

According to the law, the mentioned agreement, signed in New York on September 22, 2025, was approved.