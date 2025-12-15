Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Partially Abolishes Visa Regime With Suriname


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ The visa regime between Azerbaijan and Suriname has been partially abolished, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law on the approval of the "Agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Suriname on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from the visa requirement".

According to the law, the mentioned agreement, signed in New York on September 22, 2025, was approved.

