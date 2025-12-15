India's Total Exports Rise 15.5 Pc At $73.99 Billion In Nov, Cross $562 Billion In April-Nov

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) India's total exports (merchandise and services) for the month of November saw an impressive 15.52 per cent (year-on-year) growth at $73.99 billion, government data showed on Monday.

The cumulative exports (merchandise and services) during the April-November period this fiscal are estimated at $562.13 billion, a growth of 5.43 per cent compared to $533.16 billion in April-November 2024, the Commerce Ministry data showed.

Top five export destinations, in terms of change in value, exhibiting positive growth in November 2025 are the US (22.61 per cent), China (90.12 per cent), Spain (181.33 per cent), the UAE (13.16 per cent), and Tanzania (126.36 per cent).

Total imports for November are estimated at $80.63 billion, registering a negative growth of (-) 0.60 per cent against November 2024.

The cumulative value of merchandise exports during April-November 2025 was $292.07 billion, as compared to $284.60 billion during April-November 2024, registering a positive growth of 2.62 per cent.

Notably, the cumulative non-petroleum exports in the April-November period, valued at $254.08 billion, registered an increase of 5.86 per cent as compared to $240.02 billion in April-November 2024.

Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in the month of November include engineering goods, electronic goods, gems and jewellery, drugs and pharmaceuticals, and petroleum products.

Meanwhile, engineering goods exports increased by 23.76 per cent -- from $8.90 billion in November 2024 to $11.01 billion in November 2025.

"Electronic goods exports increased by 38.96 per cent from $3.46 billion in November 2024 to $4.81 billion in November 2025. Gems and Jewellery exports increased by 27.80 per cent from $2.07 billion in November 2024 to $2.64 billion in November 2025."

Also, drugs and pharmaceuticals exports went up by 20.91 per cent from $2.16 billion in November 2024 to $2.61 billion last month. Petroleum products exports increased by 11.65 per cent from $3.52 billion in November 2024 to $3.93 billion in November 2025, the data showed.