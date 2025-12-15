Morocco, UAE Set For Tasty Arab Cup Semi-Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Morocco face the United Arab Emirates with another Arab Cup final firmly in sight when the two sides meet in the semi-final at the Khalifa International Stadium today.

The match kicks off at 5:30pm.

While Morocco clinched the title in the 2012 edition, both teams exited at the quarter-final stage four years ago. This time, Morocco enter the last-four clash in strong form, unbeaten in five matches with four wins and one draw, while the UAE showing steady progress despite facing two defeats along the way.

Morocco have been one of the most consistent sides and remain one of only two teams yet to lose and have conceded just once in four matches.

Speaking ahead of the semi-final, Morocco head coach Tariq Sektioui said preparations have gone as planned and the squad remains fully focused on securing victory and reaching the final.

He described the UAE as a strong opponent with quality players, stressing the need for total mental focus and strict defensive discipline.

“I have complete confidence in his players to deliver and meet the expectations of Moroccan fans in Doha and back home,”he added.

Sektioui also confirmed that key striker Abderrazak Hamdallah is available again after serving a two-match suspension following his red card against Oman, while Tarik Tissoudali has recovered from injury and is fit to play.

Morocco forward Walid Azaro said:“We have some players that are missing, God willing, we will overcome these obstacles and be ready for the upcoming matches. We've had some issues, but what's important is that we find solutions.”UAE Head coach Cosmin Olaroiu

On the other hand, the UAE are also brimming with confidence.

Since an opening defeat to Jordan, the UAE edged past defending champions Algeria on penalties in the quarter-finals, sending a strong message to their semi-final opponents.

Head coach Cosmin Olaroiu continues to deal with injuries, most notably to Fabio Lima and Khalid Eisa, but noted that the team is focused on executing its defensive duties correctly and finding the right solutions.

“We have already faced some of the tournament's strongest sides, including Jordan, Egypt and Algeria, and now turn our attention to another tough test against Morocco,” Olaroiu said.

He added that at this stage of the competition, mental strength is decisive.

UAE player Adel Al Hosani said the team's ambitions are high after reaching the semi-finals. He stressed that the players are determined to reward the fans who have supported them throughout the tournament and are fully prepared for a difficult and demanding match against Morocco today.

With both sides cautious and organised, a tight contest is expected at the iconic FIFA World Cup venue, with the winners await the outcome of the other semi-final between Saudi Arabia and Jordan, to be played later at the Al Bayt Stadium today.