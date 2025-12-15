Holistic Email Academy Launches“Foundation: Email Design Excellence” Course With Special '50 For £50' Offer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Holistic Email Academy has officially launched its much-anticipated Foundation: Email Design Excellence course, a CPD Certified programme designed for marketers who want to master the fundamentals of email design that drives real engagement and conversion.

Led by two of the industry's most respected experts, Kath Pay, Founder of Holistic Email Marketing and the Holistic Email Academy, and Dmytro Kudrenko, CEO of Stripo, the course delivers a practical, step-by-step learning experience that helps beginners and marketing professionals alike create emails that are not only beautiful, but strategically effective.

To celebrate the launch, the Academy is offering an exclusive“50 for £50” promotion, where the first 50 learners can enrol for just £50. Use code: 1D50450

The Foundation: Email Design Excellence course is fully CPD Certified, meaning learners gain recognised continuing professional development credits upon completion:

.The 6 Principles of Conversion Design

.Using drag-and-drop and master templates effectively

.Designing for opens, clicks, and conversions

.Visual best practices for mobile and accessibility

.Layouts that communicate hierarchy and purpose

Learners also receive a course workbook, certificate of CPD accreditation, and lifetime access to course materials, along with expert instruction from two of the industry's most respected practitioners.

The Foundation: Email Design Excellence course is now open for enrolment.

Visit HolisticEmailAcademy to secure one of the“50 for £50” spots before they're gone.