Azerbaijan's Foreign Investment Landscape Expands In 2025


2025-12-15 05:14:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ Azerbaijan's economy attracted $4.7 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) over the first nine months of the year, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said at a briefing dedicated to the presentation of the balance of payments, Trend reports.

“$5 billion in capital repatriation was carried out. Direct investments worth over $2 billion were made abroad. The largest share of investments from Azerbaijan was directed to Israel's economy, amounting to $542.6 million, which is related to the Tamar gas project,” he emphasized.

