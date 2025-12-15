Azerbaijan's Foreign Investment Landscape Expands In 2025

“$5 billion in capital repatriation was carried out. Direct investments worth over $2 billion were made abroad. The largest share of investments from Azerbaijan was directed to Israel's economy, amounting to $542.6 million, which is related to the Tamar gas project,” he emphasized.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.