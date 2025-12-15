New Group Of Former Idps Arrive At Horovlu Village In Azerbaijan's Jabrayil (Update)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As part of the "I State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the next phase of resettlement has taken place in Horovlu village of the Jabrayil district, with families returning to their ancestral homes early this morning, Trend 's regional correspondent reports.

Horovlu welcomed 22 families, totaling 85 residents. The families stepped into the newly rebuilt village with tears of joy, witnessing the transformation of their homeland.

The village spans 248 hectares, with the first phase covering 94 hectares where 334 individual houses have been constructed. The homes feature two to five rooms and are equipped with modern utilities, including water, electricity, gas, solar panels, and high-speed internet. Roads within the village have been asphalted, and key public facilities have been built, including a school for 624 students, a kindergarten for 220 children, a two-story administrative building, a market complex, multifunctional catering facilities, a medical center, and a sports and wellness center. Traditional irrigation canals, historically used and destroyed during the occupation, in Asgar, Shighi, Orta, Gulgasim, and Khalifa, have also been restored.

A 4.4-hectare park complex has been established in Horovlu, along with walking paths extending from the Flag Square to the market complex. 3.1 hectares of green space have been planted with olive, plane, and Eldar pine trees.

Returning residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support. They also thanked the heroic Azerbaijani Army for liberating their lands, paid respects to fallen soldiers, and extended condolences and patience to the families of martyrs.