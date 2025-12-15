403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Pushes Higher As Yields Fall And ETF Flows Stay Firm
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Gold opened Monday near $4,343 an ounce, tracking lower U.S. yields and a softer dollar. A cautious tone in parts of Asia kept demand for liquid hedges alive. Traders are watching upcoming U.S. labor data for the next catalyst.
The week's arc was clear. Gold was softer on December 8 as traders waited for the Fed. After the quarter-point cut, the dollar eased and gold rebounded. The bid carried through Sunday night into Monday.
Physical demand signals diverged across hubs. London remains the core clearing venue, and end-November London vault holdings were reported at 8,907 tonnes.
In China, the Shanghai benchmark stayed firm, with fixes last week in the low-to-mid 950s RMB per gram, including about 953.31 on December 10.
India was more hesitant. Record local prices reached 132,776 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, and dealers reported slower wedding-season buying. Still, ANZ pointed to India allowing pension funds to buy gold and silver ETFs.
Derivatives trading stayed active. On Friday, COMEX estimated volume was 305,912 contracts, with open interest at 440,019. That matters because it suggests broad macro participation.
Flows have backed the trend. Physically backed gold ETFs posted a sixth straight month of inflows in November, with holdings and assets at record month-end levels.
Weekly data showed gold and precious-metals commodity funds took about $1.9 billion in the week ending December 10. Speculative net long positioning rose too, from about 202.3K on December 9 to 210.3K by December 12.
Technicals now define the near-term risk. On the daily, price is above key averages and above the cloud. RSI is elevated, which often precedes sharp dips even in strong trends.
On the 4-hour chart, first support sits near $4,315–$4,305. Below that, the next area is near $4,260, then the low $4,120s. Resistance clusters near $4,347, then $4,380–$4,400.
Spot gold traded near $4,342–$4,344 an ounce early Monday, with U.S. futures around $4,377.
The past week's lift followed a quarter-point Fed cut, softer yields, and a weaker dollar.
Charts stay bullish, but elevated RSI and rising speculative longs raise pullback risk.
Gold opened Monday near $4,343 an ounce, tracking lower U.S. yields and a softer dollar. A cautious tone in parts of Asia kept demand for liquid hedges alive. Traders are watching upcoming U.S. labor data for the next catalyst.
The week's arc was clear. Gold was softer on December 8 as traders waited for the Fed. After the quarter-point cut, the dollar eased and gold rebounded. The bid carried through Sunday night into Monday.
Physical demand signals diverged across hubs. London remains the core clearing venue, and end-November London vault holdings were reported at 8,907 tonnes.
In China, the Shanghai benchmark stayed firm, with fixes last week in the low-to-mid 950s RMB per gram, including about 953.31 on December 10.
India was more hesitant. Record local prices reached 132,776 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, and dealers reported slower wedding-season buying. Still, ANZ pointed to India allowing pension funds to buy gold and silver ETFs.
Derivatives trading stayed active. On Friday, COMEX estimated volume was 305,912 contracts, with open interest at 440,019. That matters because it suggests broad macro participation.
Flows have backed the trend. Physically backed gold ETFs posted a sixth straight month of inflows in November, with holdings and assets at record month-end levels.
Weekly data showed gold and precious-metals commodity funds took about $1.9 billion in the week ending December 10. Speculative net long positioning rose too, from about 202.3K on December 9 to 210.3K by December 12.
Technicals now define the near-term risk. On the daily, price is above key averages and above the cloud. RSI is elevated, which often precedes sharp dips even in strong trends.
On the 4-hour chart, first support sits near $4,315–$4,305. Below that, the next area is near $4,260, then the low $4,120s. Resistance clusters near $4,347, then $4,380–$4,400.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment