Chile Markets Reprice After Kast Win As Peso Strength Tests Technical Limits
Key Points
José Antonio Kast's decisive victory is the headline, but markets leaned that way before the weekend.
USD/CLP is firmer and technically stretched near 908, while the global dollar stays soft around 98.
Chilean stocks closed at a record, yet momentum looks hot and policy details now matter more than slogans.
José Antonio Kast's runoff win has reset expectations for Chile's next economic agenda and a more pro-investment tilt. In early Monday indications, USD/CLP traded around 908.22 after a 908.05–912.18 range.
The central bank's“dólar observado” reference for Dec. 15 is 912.66, down from 916.90 on Dec. 12, as the dollar index hovered near 98.4.
Friday was the true positioning day. The IPSA closed at 10,400.01, up 0.36%, with analysts saying the rally had largely“internalized” the expected result.
In U.S. hours, the iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH) ended at $39.78, with about 1.48 million shares traded. ECH flows: -$17.31 million (5d) and +$86.73 million (1m).
The stock tape was selective. The top five IPSA gainers on Friday were CMPC (+4.49%, 6.05m shares), Copec (+3.34%, 1.27m), Falabella (+2.24%, 2.92m), Colbún (+2.08%, 17.49m), and Plaza (+1.71%, 2.10m).
The top decliners were Concha y Toro (-1.59%, 1.09m), Ripley (-1.37%, 5.39m), Parque Arauco (-1.32%, 1.20m), Sonda (-1.25%, 826k), and Banco de Chile (-1.18%, 147.81m).
FX technicians see a move that is both strong and tired. Your charts put USD/CLP RSI near 28 on the 4-hour and near 31 on the daily, with MACD negative on both.
Capitaria's Andrés Zamora said the market has treated the 910 area as a floor, with a pressure band around 945–965. XTB's Gonzalo Muñoz said the peso typically returns to global drivers after the initial election window.
Copper remains one of those drivers. Admirals' Felipe Sepúlveda described profit-taking tied to demand worries, but said tight supply and low inventories keep support, with LME copper seen around $11,000 a ton.
The next test is close: the central bank meets Dec. 16, and early signals on cabinet, taxes, and spending restraint will decide whether Friday's optimism becomes a durable trend.
