India And Fiji Discuss Bilateral Ties, Issues Of Mutual Interest

MENAFN - IANS) Suva, Dec 15 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta called on Fiji's Minister for Immigration Viliame B Naupoto on Monday, discussing matters of mutual interest, including on skilled mobility, people-to-people ties and further strengthening of bilateral ties.

In a statement on X, Indian High Commission in Fiji stated, "Veilomani Dosti. High Commissioner Suneet Mehta paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Viliame B. Naupoto, Minister for Immigration, today. Productive discussions were held on matters of mutual interest, including on skilled mobility, people-to-people links and further strengthening of relations between India and Fiji."

On December 11, High Commission of India in Fiji and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Suva organised a cultural evening with the Know India Programme (KIP) Alumni in Fiji. KIP Alumni shared their experiences about their visits to India and engaged in meaningful conversations.

"High Commission of India in Fiji and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Suva organised a vibrant Cultural Evening with the Know India Programme (KIP) Alumni in Fiji. Honoured to have the Assistant Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry Hon Shalen Kumar as the Chief Guest," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

"The evening brought together KIP alumni who shared reflections on their visits to India and engaged in meaningful conversations and enjoyed the cultural performances. KIP continues to strengthen connections between India and the global Indian diaspora. It provides young people with the opportunity to learn about India's culture, history, and shared ties," it added.

Earlier this month, Mehta called on Fiji's Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, Mehta expressed India's commitment to sharing its expertise in large-scale digital identity platforms, cyber-security and innovative public service delivery with Fiji.

In a statement on X, the Indian High Commission in Fiji stated, "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to call on Hon Naivalurua, Minister for Policing and Communications today. Productive discussions were held, focussing on strengthening our multifaceted cooperation, including in digital, AI. India remains committed to sharing its expertise in large-scale digital identity platforms, cyber-security and innovative public service delivery, reflecting our broader partnership with Fiji in advancing inclusive and technology-driven governance."

Last month, India delivered a consignment of Anti-Retro Viral (ARV) drugs to Fiji to assist in strengthening the island nation's health programme.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "A consignment of Anti-Retro Viral (ARV) drugs has been dispatched to Fiji to support its health programme. India remains committed to supporting Fiji in its public health response and humanitarian needs."