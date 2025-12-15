BJP Calls DMK Rule TN's 'Dark Era' Flags Large-Scale Corruption, Governance Failure

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 15 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, accusing the Stalin-led government of large-scale corruption, administrative failure and erosion of moral authority to govern the state.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said Chief Minister Stalin's recent remarks at a party meeting in Tiruvannamalai, where he asserted that“Tamil Nadu's future lies with the DMK” and challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reflected what he termed“panic and political insecurity” within the ruling party.

According to the BJP, the statements were aimed at diverting public attention from growing discontent over governance issues.

Prasad alleged that the DMK had failed to fulfil several key promises made during the Assembly elections and was now resorting to what he described as“confrontational rhetoric” against the Centre for electoral gains.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are increasingly aware that the state's future lies beyond the DMK. Empty bravado and political theatre will not mask governance failures,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson listed a series of allegations against the state government, including corruption in departments, proliferation of drug abuse among youth, alleged irregularities in TASMAC operations, real estate and mineral resource exploitation, and scams related to Pallikaranai marshland and Chennai flood mitigation works.

He also blamed the government for the rising prices of essential commodities and claimed these issues had severely affected ordinary citizens.

Raising concerns over law and order, Prasad alleged that incidents of violence, custodial deaths, crimes against women, and attacks on political and social activists had increased under the DMK regime.

He claimed these developments had weakened public confidence and questioned the government's adherence to constitutional values.

Referring to recent electoral successes of the BJP in other states, Prasad said the party was confident of a strong performance in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly elections.“The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is steadily expanding its footprint. The people of Tamil Nadu will deliver a decisive verdict against corruption and misrule,” he asserted.

The DMK has consistently rejected such allegations in the past, maintaining that its governance record and welfare schemes speak for themselves. However, with the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, political exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition are expected to intensify in the coming months.