China imposes sanctions on ex-Japanese military chief over Taiwan
(MENAFN) China announced on Monday sanctions targeting Shigeru Iwasaki, a former chief of the Joint Staff of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, accusing him of "openly colluding with 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces."
Iwasaki "openly colluded with 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, which seriously violated the one-China principle and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan, seriously interfered with China’s internal affairs, and seriously infringed on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The sanctions, effective immediately, freeze all of Iwasaki’s movable and immovable property and other assets in China, bar Chinese organizations and individuals from engaging in transactions or cooperation with him, and deny him a visa or entry into China, including Hong Kong and Macao.
No response has been issued from Tokyo so far. Earlier this year, Taiwan appointed Iwasaki as an “official policy adviser” to its Cabinet.
The move comes amid rising tensions between Tokyo and Beijing following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially allowing Japan to “exercise the right of collective self-defense.” Beijing sharply criticized the statement, urged Chinese tourists to avoid Japan, and suspended seafood imports.
