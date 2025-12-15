Jordan Without Star Al Naimat Face Tough Test Against Saudi Arabia In Semi-Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Coach Jamal Sellami is hoping Jordan - weakened by key injuries - will maintain their momentum in the FIFA Arab Cup as they clash with in-form Saudi Arabia in the semi-final at Al Bayt Stadium tonight.

Jordan have been perfect in the tournament so far, dominating their opponents and emerging as the highest-scoring team with nine goals from four matches. They topped a tough group by beating the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Egypt, before eliminating Iraq in the quarter-finals.

However, they now face a difficult challenge against title-seeking Saudi Arabia, with forward Yazan Al-Naimat sidelined by a serious knee injury. Musa Al-Taamari is also absent, marking the first time Jordan will compete without both key players.

Jordan's training session.

“We will face a strong team in Saudi Arabia that has no absences, while we are missing key players,” Sellami said on the eve of the semi-final.

“They have Asia's best players, and Mohamed Kanno has returned to his best form.”

The Moroccan tactician, however, emphasised his team's fighting spirit.

“We will defend our chances in the match. Our preparations are good, and we are focusing on the semi-final,” he said.

“We thank our fans who supported us. They are among the most present fans in this tournament. We feel that support and talk about it as players when we meet.”

Jordan midfielder Rajaei Ayed said Al-Naimat's injury has become a motivation for the team.

“Yazan Al-Naimat's injury affected us as players during the match, but afterwards it became a strong motivation for us to achieve the title and compensate Yazan, who is a great player and sacrificed for the national team,” Ayed said.

Saudi Arabia, under coach Herve Renard, have shown great form in Qatar, reaching the semi-finals after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Palestine, with Kanno scoring the decisive 115th-minute winner. Forward Salem Al-Dawsari has also been in dazzling form, making the Green Falcons a formidable force.

Renard expressed confidence in his team's ability to secure a place in the final.

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard during a press conference

“We are looking forward to achieving victory to reach the final,” he said.“After reaching this advanced stage, all matches are difficult and tough and require the utmost effort. Certainly, all the players are aware of this.”

“Our goal is to win and please the Saudi fans who come to Qatar in large numbers to support the players. We will spare no effort to raise the flag of Saudi football and represent it well,” Renard added.

Saudi Arabia right-back Nawaf Boushal said the team is ready for the semi-final.

“We have prepared in the best possible way and are fully ready in all aspects, with the aim of winning and qualifying for the final, which is our main goal. There is no doubt that any knockout match is difficult and requires maximum effort, and that is what we strive for, as we will fight until the end.”

The semi-final is set to kick off at 8:30pm, following the first semi-final between the UAE and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium. The final will take place on December 18, Qatar National Day, at the iconic Lusail Stadium.