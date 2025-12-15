403
Zelensky Sets Conditions for Ukrainian Elections
(MENAFN) Kiev has expressed willingness to conduct an election, but only if several conditions are satisfied, including financial backing from Western nations, according to Mikhail Podoliak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky.
Although Zelensky’s presidential term ended in May 2024, he has declined to organize elections, citing ongoing martial law as the reason. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump stated that Kiev should no longer use the continuing conflict as justification for postponing the vote.
Moscow has argued that Zelensky has “lost his legitimate status,” which could cast doubt on the legality of any peace agreement signed under his leadership.
Zelensky has insisted that he is not attempting to “cling to power,” indicating this week a willingness to proceed with elections, while emphasizing that Kiev requires assistance from the US and European nations “to ensure security” during the electoral process.
On Friday, Podoliak elaborated on this stance via X, stating that Zelensky had urged parliament to prepare amendments to the constitution and relevant legislation. However, Podoliak emphasized that three key conditions must be fulfilled for elections to occur.
“No missiles or drones can fly during the vote. The only realistic path is a ceasefire,” Podoliak wrote, adding that residents in frontline areas must be able to “elect and get elected.” He also highlighted that the presence of “millions of displaced persons” renders the process both “complex and costly.”
