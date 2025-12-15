Herald Media Group CEO Highlights Evolving Role Of Journalism In Digital Age

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: CEO and Publisher of the Herald Media Group, Jin Young Choi, has emphasised that credibility remains the bedrock of journalistic influence, particularly highlighting print media's enduring values, in-depth reporting, and gravitas as its core strengths to adapt and achieve a complementary nature with digital media in the rapidly changing media ecosystem.

Speaking with The Peninsula on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Choi underlined that digital media is not only a challenge but an expanded opportunity to tap advancements where traditional media could not such as real-time interactions, data-driven analysis, and access to global audiences.

He emphasised that these two elements, print and digital media, are not substitutes but rather complementary components of a media ecosystem. He further suggested courses of action through key insights from the Korean media landscape such as redefining print media as a platform for verified and in-depth information rather than breaking news.

The CEO with Korea Herald correspondent Sanjay Kumar at Doha Forum.

During the interview, the CEO quoted English naturalist, Charles Darwin, in a statement that said,“It is not the strongest or the smartest species that survives, but the one most adaptable to change.”

“This principle applies to every domain, including journalism. Therefore, the key question is not simply whether to go digital, but how to redefine journalistic value and integrate it creatively in the digital era, and how to lead these efforts strategically and at the right pace,” Choi stated.

On The Korea Herald's consistent participation in the Doha Forum, Choi underlined Herald Media Group's role and inherent responsibility to accurately assess global agendas at the forefront of these changes, and to convey as well as share insights with Korea and Asia.

He also underlined Doha Forum's persisting contributions to international peace, security, and mutual understanding through its role as a safe and trustworthy space for dialogue and direct communication.

“As conflicts between nations intensify, direct channels of communication often diminish, and misunderstandings can easily escalate,” he told The Peninsula.

“The Doha Forum plays a mediating role by bringing together diverse countries and stakeholders and allowing them to share perspectives, challenges, and concerns transparently, as well as identifying points of possible cooperation,” he added. On The Korea Herald and The Peninsula's burgeoning collaboration, Choi emphasised that the partnership is strengthened by its shared ambition to shape global discourse through deeper journalistic collaboration.

He further described the partnership with The Peninsula“as a potential model of media diplomacy, demonstrating how responsible, forward-looking journalism can build trust and connect Korea with the Gulf at a time when accurate and culturally sensitive reporting is essential.”