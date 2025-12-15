SLMLBC Thanks Maldives Government And People For Post-Cyclone Support

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lanka–Maldives Business Council (SLMLBC) has expressed its sincere appreciation to the Government and the people of the Maldives for their generous assistance to Sri Lanka following the recent cyclone.

Sri Lanka received nearly USD 2 million in financial aid and tuna consignments valued at USD 1.2 million, contributed by the Maldivian Government, private sector institutions, Maldivian citizens and the Sri Lankan expatriate community in the Maldives. The assistance is expected to provide much-needed relief to families and communities affected by the disaster.

SLMLBC President Sanjeewa Perera described the support as a reflection of the longstanding friendship between the two nations. He said the timely assistance demonstrated the Maldives' unwavering solidarity with Sri Lanka during a period of national difficulty.

The Council noted that the response from the Maldives stands as a strong example of regional unity and shared goodwill, and acknowledged the leadership and coordination of Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to the Maldives, M.R. Hassan, and Maldivian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Masood Imad.

Reiterating the Council's gratitude, Perera said the gesture underscored the deep and enduring ties between Sri Lanka and the Maldives, built on mutual respect, cooperation and shared values.