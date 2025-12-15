403
Israel murders senior commander of Hamas
(MENAFN) Hamas confirmed on Sunday that senior commander Raed Saad was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, despite a ceasefire agreement currently in place.
The strike on Saturday targeted a vehicle in western Gaza City, killing four Palestinians, with the Israeli military stating that Saad was the intended target.
In a televised address, Hamas leader in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, confirmed Saad’s death, noting that he had previously survived multiple assassination attempts by Israeli forces before being killed in Saturday’s airstrike.
The attack occurred despite a ceasefire that went into effect in Gaza on October 10. Reports indicate that Israeli forces have repeatedly breached the truce, resulting in the deaths of at least 391 Palestinians and injuries to 1,063 others since the agreement was established.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed more than 70,600 people—predominantly women and children—and injured over 171,100, with attacks continuing even under the current ceasefire.
