403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi Hosts My Heart is Yours Artwork by World-Renowned Artist Lorenzo Quinn
(MENAFN- Katch ) Abu Dhabi, UAE (15th December 2025): Championing artistic expression, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi has recently partnered with the globally acclaimed contemporary artist Lorenzo Quinn. As part of the collaboration, one of the talented artist’s sculptures, My Heart is Yours, is now on display in the hotel lobby for an exclusive installation. Valued at EUR 295,000 / AED 1.2M, the striking artwork is a powerful symbol of artistic expression, in equal parts thought-provoking and beautiful.
Set along Abu Dha’i’s stunning Corniche, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi has become known for its creative programming and engaging visual installations, continually presenting guests with new experiences to enjoy. Having hosted several eye-catching lobby showcases and unique cultural collaborations in the past, the property consistently curates moments that elevate stays and spark meaningful connections.
Bringing his unique talents to the property, Lorenzo Quinn is a celebrated contemporary sculptor renowned for his expressive figurative works, often depicting themes of love, connection, faith, and human emotion. Having lived between Italy and the United States, Quinn studied at the American Academy of Fine Arts in New York before dedicating his career to sculpture at the age of 21.
Influenced by iconic masters such as Michelangelo, Bernini, and Rodin, Quinn has exhibited his work extensively across the world. His monumental public pieces, including Support at the Venice Biennale 2017, Together at the Giza Pyramids, The Greatest Goal for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and Building Bridges at the Venice Biennale 2019, have earned him global acclaim for their emotional depth and universal messages. His art also forms part of important collections internationally, showcasing his timeless values and authentic storytelling.
Crafted in polished bronze with a stainless-steel mesh heart, My Heart is Yours captures the profound bond shared between two souls who entrust their entire beings to one another. Two sculpted hands gently present a heart illuminated from within, that shifts through a spectrum of colours to evoke the fluidity of human emotion. The captivating piece allows viewers to pause and reflect, drawing them in with its striking form, symbolic warmth, and powerful message of unity and shared humanity.
Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi remains a strong supporter of the arts, continuing to champion artistic expression through collaborations that celebrate creativity, culture, and community. By offering a platform for renowned artists and thought-provoking works, the hotel enhances its environment with experiences that go beyond traditional hospitality.
Don’t miss the chance to explore the sculpture during its stay at the resort, and enjoy the depth, emotion, and craftsmanship behind Lorenzo Qui’n’s iconic work.
Set along Abu Dha’i’s stunning Corniche, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi has become known for its creative programming and engaging visual installations, continually presenting guests with new experiences to enjoy. Having hosted several eye-catching lobby showcases and unique cultural collaborations in the past, the property consistently curates moments that elevate stays and spark meaningful connections.
Bringing his unique talents to the property, Lorenzo Quinn is a celebrated contemporary sculptor renowned for his expressive figurative works, often depicting themes of love, connection, faith, and human emotion. Having lived between Italy and the United States, Quinn studied at the American Academy of Fine Arts in New York before dedicating his career to sculpture at the age of 21.
Influenced by iconic masters such as Michelangelo, Bernini, and Rodin, Quinn has exhibited his work extensively across the world. His monumental public pieces, including Support at the Venice Biennale 2017, Together at the Giza Pyramids, The Greatest Goal for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and Building Bridges at the Venice Biennale 2019, have earned him global acclaim for their emotional depth and universal messages. His art also forms part of important collections internationally, showcasing his timeless values and authentic storytelling.
Crafted in polished bronze with a stainless-steel mesh heart, My Heart is Yours captures the profound bond shared between two souls who entrust their entire beings to one another. Two sculpted hands gently present a heart illuminated from within, that shifts through a spectrum of colours to evoke the fluidity of human emotion. The captivating piece allows viewers to pause and reflect, drawing them in with its striking form, symbolic warmth, and powerful message of unity and shared humanity.
Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi remains a strong supporter of the arts, continuing to champion artistic expression through collaborations that celebrate creativity, culture, and community. By offering a platform for renowned artists and thought-provoking works, the hotel enhances its environment with experiences that go beyond traditional hospitality.
Don’t miss the chance to explore the sculpture during its stay at the resort, and enjoy the depth, emotion, and craftsmanship behind Lorenzo Qui’n’s iconic work.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment