Nitin Nabin Heads To Delhi To Assume Charge As BJP Working President

Calling it a moment of great pride for Bihar, Bihar Minister and state BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said newly appointed BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin will leave for Delhi today to assume charge at the party headquarters. Jaiswal will accompany Nabin on his visit to the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior party officials at the national and state levels will receive him at the Delhi airport.

Jaiswal Hails Appointment of 'Young' Leader

"Our newly appointed acting president is going to Delhi today. We will depart from here for Delhi... At Delhi airport, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and officials at both the national and state levels will welcome him. From there, we will go directly to the headquarters, where he will assume the charge. It is a source of great pride that someone from Bihar has become the national acting president," Dilip Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal said the appointment of a "young" leader would send a positive message to the country's youth. "Nitin Nabin is young, and this sends a message throughout the country and to the youth that the BJP has appointed a 45-year-old young man to the national president's chair," he said.

Nabin Seeks Blessings for New Responsibility

Before leaving for Delhi, Nitin Nabin visited Mahavir Mandir in Patna to seek blessings for his new responsibility. He also paid tribute at his father's statue.

"I have come to pay tribute to my father. I also went for darshan at Mahavir Mandir, which always fills us with energy. It is with the blessings of my father that I have reached where I am in these 20 years. I will begin the journey ahead with the blessings of my father," Nabin told ANI

Expresses Gratitude to Leadership

The newly appointed BJP National Working President thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their guidance and the opportunity.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister's blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided," he said.

After arriving in Delhi and meeting the Chief Minister, Nabin will proceed to the BJP headquarters to formally assume charge of his new role. (ANI)

