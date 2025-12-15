Allergy Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 38.31 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 86.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.58% from 2026 to 2034.

Market Dynamics

Growth in the allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market is primarily driven by rising clinical adoption of structured allergy evaluation pathways that encourage early testing for food, inhaled, and drug-related allergies across both hospital and outpatient settings. However, the market faces a restraint as multi-step diagnostic procedures, including repeated in vivo confirmations and extended follow-up visits, lead to lower completion rates among patients who may discontinue evaluation before receiving final treatment recommendations. Despite this challenge, the market presents a clear opportunity through the expansion of mobile allergy testing units and community-based outreach programs in emerging economies, which bring diagnostic services closer to underserved districts and create new entry points for therapeutic adoption across previously unreached populations.

Market Highlights



Type: Based on Type, the diagnostics segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth of 10.58%.

Allergen Type: Based on Allergen Type, the inhaled segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 51.23%.

Test Type: Based on Test Type, the in vivo tests segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 10.12%. Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 38.13%.

Competitive Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Siemens Healthineers AGR-Biopharm AGEUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AGGROUP GmbHHYCOR BiomedicalLincoln Diagnostics, Inc.AbbVie Inc.SanofiAllergy TherapeuticsALKOthers Recent Developments

August 2025: Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited launched Allegra D in India as a non-drowsy allergy relief medicine that also provides nasal decongestion. The tablet contains a fixed dose combination of Fexofenadine Hydrochloride IP 60 milligrams, which is a non-drowsy antihistamine, and Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride IP 120 milligrams, which is a strong nasal decongestant. The Drug Controller General of India approved this formulation for use in adults and children aged twelve years and older.

Segmentation

By Type (2026-2034)DiagnosticsInstrumentsConsumablesServicesTherapeuticsAntihistaminesDecongestantsCorticosteroidsMast Cell StabilizersLeukotriene InhibitorsNasal Anti-cholinergicImmuno-modulatorsEpinephrineImmunotherapy Chat with us on WhatsApp