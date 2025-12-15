Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034
Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 5.34 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 23.96 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 18.18% from 2026-2034.
Market Dynamics
Growth in the cell therapy raw materials market is driven by the rising shift toward customized formulations tailored to the distinct metabolic and functional requirements of T cells, stem cells, and engineered cell lines, which encourages closer collaboration between suppliers and therapy developers. However, market expansion faces restraint from the limited availability of large-batch GMP inputs required for high-volume allogeneic programs, as production capacity constraints and long qualification cycles slow procurement for commercial-scale operations. An opportunity emerges from the expansion of cryo-qualified supply chains that support long-distance distribution of temperature-sensitive media components, supplements, and reagents, enabling broader global access to standardized raw materials across clinical and commercial manufacturing hubs.
Key Highlights
-
Product: By Product, the Cell Culture Supplements segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 27.78%.
End Use: By End Use, the Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 55.64%.
Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 90.35%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Merck KGaA Sartorius AG STEMCELL Technologies Lonza Miltenyi Biotec Bio-Techne BD GE HealthCare Corning Incorporated Sartorius CellGenix GmbH Charles River Laboratories ACROBiosystems Actylis RoosterBio, Inc. PromoCell Repligen Corporation Eppendorf SE PBS Biotech, Inc. Others Recent Developments
December 2024: BioCentriq signed a long-term lease for a new manufacturing facility in Princeton, NJ, which served as its headquarters. The USD 12 million investment enhanced its capabilities in cell therapy development and production.Segmentation
By Product (2026-2034) Media Sera Cell Culture Supplements Antibodies Reagents & Buffers Others End Use (2026-2034) Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies CROs & CMOs Others Chat with us on WhatsApp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment