Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 5.34 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 23.96 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 18.18% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

Growth in the cell therapy raw materials market is driven by the rising shift toward customized formulations tailored to the distinct metabolic and functional requirements of T cells, stem cells, and engineered cell lines, which encourages closer collaboration between suppliers and therapy developers. However, market expansion faces restraint from the limited availability of large-batch GMP inputs required for high-volume allogeneic programs, as production capacity constraints and long qualification cycles slow procurement for commercial-scale operations. An opportunity emerges from the expansion of cryo-qualified supply chains that support long-distance distribution of temperature-sensitive media components, supplements, and reagents, enabling broader global access to standardized raw materials across clinical and commercial manufacturing hubs.

Key Highlights



Product: By Product, the Cell Culture Supplements segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 27.78%.

End Use: By End Use, the Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 55.64%. Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 90.35%.

Competitive Players

Thermo Fisher ScientificMerck KGaASartorius AGSTEMCELL TechnologiesLonzaMiltenyi BiotecBio-TechneBDGE HealthCareCorning IncorporatedSartorius CellGenix GmbHCharles River LaboratoriesACROBiosystemsActylisRoosterBio, Inc.PromoCellRepligen CorporationEppendorf SEPBS Biotech, Inc.Others Recent Developments

December 2024: BioCentriq signed a long-term lease for a new manufacturing facility in Princeton, NJ, which served as its headquarters. The USD 12 million investment enhanced its capabilities in cell therapy development and production.

Segmentation

By Product (2026-2034)MediaSeraCell Culture SupplementsAntibodiesReagents & BuffersOthersEnd Use (2026-2034)Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical CompaniesCROs & CMOsOthers Chat with us on WhatsApp