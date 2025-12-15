Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cardiovascular Drugs Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034


2025-12-15 03:11:48
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 156.99 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 214.67 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.58% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The cardiovascular drugs market is driven by the expanding adoption of early cardiac diagnostic practices, which increases the initiation of pharmacological therapy at earlier stages of disease progression and raises long-term prescription volumes across global healthcare systems. However, market growth is restrained by rising concerns regarding drug interactions and medication overload among patients with multiple chronic conditions, which often leads clinicians to reduce or delay the introduction of additional cardiovascular treatments. Despite these limitations, the market presents a strong opportunity through the growing integration of digital screening units and community-based monitoring programs, which are broadening access to cardiac assessment and creating new avenues for therapy initiation in underserved populations.

Market Highlights

  • Drug Type: Based on Drug Type, the anticoagulants segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 70.12%.
  • Disease Indication: Based on Disease Indication, the hypertension segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 40.13%.
  • Distribution Channel: Based on the Distribution Channel, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2025, with a market share of 68.92%.
  • Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 48.13%.

Competitive Players

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • AstraZeneca
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Sanofi
  • Bayer AG
  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Lilly USA, LLC
  • GSK plc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical USA, Inc.
  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Les Laboratoires Servier
  • Cardurion Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    March 2025: Lupin Ltd launched rivaroxaban tablets USP, 2.5 mg, in the US market after its abbreviated new drug application was approved by the FDA. The drug served as the generic equivalent of Xarelto 2.5 mg developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals and was utilized for reducing major cardiovascular events in patients with coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease.

    Segmentation

  • By Drug Type (2026-2034)
  • Antihypertensive
  • Antihyperlipidemic
  • Anticoagulants
  • Antiplatelet Drugs
  • Others
  • By Disease Indication (2026-2034)
  • Hypertension
  • Hyperlipidemia
  • Coronary Artery Disease
  • Arrhythmia
  • Others
  • By Distribution Channel (2026-2034)
  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies
  • Others

    Straits Research

