Eurochange Wins Good Business Pays' 2025 Fast Payer Award

Recognition places eurochange among a small group of large UK companies championing fast and fair supplier payments.

eurochange is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of the Good Business Pays 2025 Fast Payer Award, joining a select group of large UK companies recognised for consistently paying suppliers quickly and fairly.

The Fast Payer Award is given only to organisations that demonstrate exemplary payment performance and transparent, fair terms - criteria met by few large UK companies.

This achievement follows a period of significant recognition for eurochange, building on a recent Bronze award for 'Best Retailer for Forex/Travel Money' at the British Travel Awards, alongside three recent SME News awards and a MoneyAge Award.

Together, these accolades highlight eurochange's long-standing commitment to operational excellence, customer experience, colleague wellbeing, responsible business practices and strong supplier relationships.

Charles Stewart, eurochange MD, said:

"We are delighted to receive the 2025 Fast Payer Award from Good Business Pays. Paying our suppliers promptly and fairly is not just good practice, it's central to how we operate as a responsible business. Receiving this award alongside recent recognitions in customer service, employee wellbeing and foreign exchange excellence shows the strength and breadth of what our teams deliver every day."

Will Baverstock, Finance Director at eurochange, added:

"Fast and fair supplier payments are a fundamental part of our financial philosophy. We understand how vital reliable cash flow is for the businesses we work with, especially SMEs. This award demonstrates our commitment to maintaining transparent processes that support our partners and contribute to a healthier, more sustainable supply chain. I'm incredibly proud of the finance and operations teams whose hard work makes this possible."

About eurochange:

eurochange is one of the UK's leading foreign exchange experts, specialising in travel money, international payments, money transfers and remittance services for retail, business and banking customers.

In operation since 1975, the company has expanded significantly to now include over 240 branches throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as a significant online presence. Today, we take care of thousands of transactions every single day, across over 50 currencies (the widest range on the market) to hundreds of countries around the world, providing travel money in cash and on our eurochange Travel Money Card powered by Mastercard®.

But throughout every change, our brand vision has remained the same: to add value to every customer's journey, offering competitive pricing and service alongside inspiration and expertise. This is reflected by our consistently superb reputation, with an 'Excellent' Trustpilot rating from over 24,000 reviews and robust rates of repeat custom.

About Good Business Pays

Good Business Pays is a UK initiative dedicated to encouraging large organisations to adopt fast and fair payment practices. The Fast Payer Award recognises companies whose payment performance sets the benchmark for responsible supplier management and healthier business ecosystems.