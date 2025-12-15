MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Super Moments in Focus: OPPO Announces Global Winners of the 2025 Photography Awards

Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - OPPO today announced the global winners of the 2025 OPPO Photography Awards, its annual international competition celebrating creativity, storytelling, and the power of mobile photography. The 2025 edition attracted nearly 2 million entries from 87 countries, making it the largest in the contest's history. Winning works will be showcased at the global finale in Cairo, Egypt, on December 18, 2025, bringing together creators from around the world.









"Mobile photography is more than a tool--it has become a global stage for creative voices," said Ling Liu, OPPO Overseas CMO. "Through the OPPO Photography Awards, we aim to support creators, let their perspectives be seen worldwide, and inspire audiences to discover the extraordinary in everyday life--the true essence of 'Super Every Moment.'"

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Winners: Capturing Super Moments in Life

This year, 10 photographers were honored with Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards for their exceptional visual narratives.









This year's Gold Award goes to Boooya for "Dialect - The Fading Voice," a compelling visual project that transforms an auditory cultural crisis into powerful imagery. Through a series of mobile photographs, the creator documents the fragile present and uncertain future of dialect culture--from traditional opera performances to scenes revealing the widening linguistic gap between generations. The series stands out for f its conceptual clarity and emotional resonance. The jury highlighted its social importance: "The disappearance of language is the disappearance of culture." In recognition of Boooya's outstanding work and thoughtful artistry, the grand prize comprises USD 25,000 along with OPPO's latest flagship devices to support his creative work.







Silver Award, "Person from Another Place" by Ray Cheung' (China), OPPO Find X8 Ultra

Among the three Silver Award recipients, Ray Cheung's "Person from Another Place" captures a young girl on a bus, her distant gaze turning a fleeting winter scene in St. Petersburg into a poetic reflection on youth and solitude. Judge Tina Signesdottir Hult called it "art," praising its simplicity, balanced tones, and ability to convey emotion without distraction. The six Bronze Award honorees highlight cultural diversity, including Abdullah Salah's "Timeless Framing" (OPPO Reno14 5G), which documents the centuries-old El Mermah equestrian tradition, capturing a single moment of speed, intensity, and cultural vitality.







Bronze Award, "Timeless Framing" by Abdullah Salah (Egypt), OPPO Reno14 5G

Together, this year's top works reflect the humanistic depth, cultural insight, and technical finesse that mobile photography can now achieve. As one judge remarked, "I'm impressed by all photographers' remarkable control over the frame and rich spectrum of emotions their works evoked. It is a pure delight for me to experience all the entries, and almost hard to believe they were captured with a mobile phone camera."

Expanded Recognitions: Spotlighting Diverse Talents

The 2025 OPPO Photography Awards introduced expanded submission categories, covering moments from fleeting beauties to profound human connections. This year, 60 photographers were recognized across Category Awards, as well as the newly added Honorable Mention, Audience's Choice, and Regional Award, reflecting OPPO's commitment to highlight global creative talent and provide a platform for their voices to be seen worldwide.







Category Award, "Metro Moment" by Karla Pitalúa Rendón (Mexico), OPPO Find X8 Pro

Category Award, "The girl with golden kite" by Kyaw Thu (Myanmar), OPPO Find X8 Ultra

Entries capture the energy and vitality of everyday life, from a young couple holding hands in a subway to children playing in India or a Brazilian family during coffee harvest. Through the lenses of local creators, these images reveal authentic cultural moments and celebrate the diversity of human experiences across the globe.







India Regional Award, "Windows of Innocence" by Rohit271299 (India), OPPO Find X7 Ultra

Latin America Regional Award, "Harvest. Family at Work." by Alex Duvier (Brazil), OPPO Find X8 Ultra

Mobile Photography: A Universal Language of Cultural Exchange

This year's diverse perspectives reaffirm OPPO's view that meaningful stories are found in everyday life -- and that mobile photography is a powerful way for people to express themselves and preserve what matters. Powered by the LUMO Image Engine, OPPO devices deliver more natural rendering of light, depth, and detail, enabling creators to tell stories that feel intuitive, human, and true to life.

Now in its third year, the OPPO Photography Awards has grown into a global stage that not only recognizes distinctive visual narratives but also supports emerging creative voices. Aligned with this year's theme, "Super Every Moment," OPPO continues to encourage creators worldwide to discover extraordinary stories hidden in ordinary moments.

