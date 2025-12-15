Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attacks Injure Six Civilians In Kherson Region

Russian Attacks Injure Six Civilians In Kherson Region


2025-12-15 03:07:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, Chornobaivka, Stanislav, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Poniativka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Kizomys, Zolota Balka, Sofiivka, Dniprovske, Komyshany, Tiahynka, Urozhayne, Veletenske, Vesele, Doslidne, Dudchany, Ivanivka, Kozatske, Lvivske, Mylove, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Prydniprovske, Rozlyv, Tokarivka, Khreshchenivka, and Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes, and artillery shelling.

Read also: Russian occupiers damage centralized water supply system in Kherson

Five apartment buildings, four private houses, a farming enterprise, and a supermarket were damaged.

Due to Russian aggression, six people were injured, Prokudin noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on December 14 Russians shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson during the daytime, leaving people wounded.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here

MENAFN15122025000193011044ID1110480520



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search