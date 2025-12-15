Russian Attacks Injure Six Civilians In Kherson Region
According to him, Chornobaivka, Stanislav, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Poniativka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Kizomys, Zolota Balka, Sofiivka, Dniprovske, Komyshany, Tiahynka, Urozhayne, Veletenske, Vesele, Doslidne, Dudchany, Ivanivka, Kozatske, Lvivske, Mylove, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Prydniprovske, Rozlyv, Tokarivka, Khreshchenivka, and Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes, and artillery shelling.Read also: Russian occupiers damage centralized water supply system in Kherson
Five apartment buildings, four private houses, a farming enterprise, and a supermarket were damaged.
Due to Russian aggression, six people were injured, Prokudin noted.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on December 14 Russians shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson during the daytime, leaving people wounded.
