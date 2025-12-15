Russian Attacks Injure Six Civilians In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, Chornobaivka, Stanislav, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Poniativka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Kizomys, Zolota Balka, Sofiivka, Dniprovske, Komyshany, Tiahynka, Urozhayne, Veletenske, Vesele, Doslidne, Dudchany, Ivanivka, Kozatske, Lvivske, Mylove, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Prydniprovske, Rozlyv, Tokarivka, Khreshchenivka, and Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes, and artillery shelling.

Russian occupiers damage centralized water supply system in Kherson

Five apartment buildings, four private houses, a farming enterprise, and a supermarket were damaged.

Due to Russian aggression, six people were injured, Prokudin noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on December 14 Russians shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson during the daytime, leaving people wounded.

