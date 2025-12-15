403
SSJMC To Unveil IGNITE 2K25 Cultural And Creative Media Fest With PR Partner Media Maniacs Group
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 15 December 2025: Satyam School of Journalism & Mass Communication (SSJMC) is set to host its flagship Annual Media Fest, IGNITE 2K25, on 19th December 2025, reaffirming its commitment to holistic media education and experiential learning. The institute has partnered with Media Maniacs Group as the official PR Partner to amplify student voices and extend the fest's outreach to a wider academic and professional audience.
Themed "Virasat Uday: The Rise of Our Heritage," IGNITE 2K25 is envisioned as a dynamic platform that blends India's rich cultural legacy with contemporary media practices. The fest aims to provide students with hands-on exposure to real-world media environments while nurturing creativity, collaboration, and leadership - key competencies for future media professionals.
The event is poised to bring together young media aspirants from across the region, offering a space where talent meets opportunity. IGNITE 2K25 will feature a diverse selection of engaging competitions, including RJ Hunt, Walk Off (Fashion Show), Click-O-Mania (Photography), Foot Loose (Group Dance), Step Up (Solo Dance), Halla Bol (Nukkad Natak), Saptak (Solo Singing), and Flickit (Mobile Filmmaking). With cash prizes for winners, participation certificates for all, and support from esteemed sponsors such as Uneek World, Revlon, Media Maniacs, and Supercharged, the fest promises a vibrant celebration of creativity, culture, and communication.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. M. Alam, Dean, SSJMC, stated, "IGNITE 2K25 reflects SSJMC's vision of integrating education with creativity and cultural awareness. Through this fest, our students gain invaluable experiential learning that prepares them for the evolving media industry. The theme 'Virasat Uday' allows young minds to explore heritage through modern communication tools. Such academic-cultural platforms build confidence, professional discipline, and creative expression, which are essential for students pursuing careers in journalism and mass communication."
Reflecting on the collaboration, Surabhi Trivedi, Founder & CEO, Media Maniacs Group, stated, "We are honored to serve as the PR Partner for IGNITE 2K25. Supporting young media professionals aligns perfectly with our ethos of nurturing voices that will shape the future of communication." She further shared, "This partnership is a celebration of creativity, cultural identity, and youth leadership, and we are thrilled to amplify the energy and vision of SSJMC's students."
IGNITE 2K25 stands ready to become a highlight in the academic media calendar, celebrating heritage with a contemporary lens. The partnership between Media Maniacs Group and SSJMC underscores a shared commitment to inspiring, elevating, and empowering the next generation of media innovators.
