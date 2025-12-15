403
Poland Records Its Warmest December in Over Seven Decades
(MENAFN) Poland has shattered its warmest December temperature benchmark in over seven decades, with climate experts warning that 2025 signals a continuation of escalating above-normal heat patterns across the nation.
Professor Bogdan Chojnicki informed a Polish news agency that the nation demolished multiple temperature thresholds throughout the current year, as reported by media this past Sunday.
The country logged its 15th record-breaking daily mean temperature of 2025 on December 11, when nationwide averages climbed to 8.2 C (46.76 F).
"So warm December days as on December 9, 10 and 11 have not been recorded since 1951," Chojnicki said.
Records compiled by the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management revealed that December 11 brought peak temperatures of 14.5°C across southwestern territories, while southern mountain zones plunged to minus 6.6°C at their coldest point.
Historical comparison data from the 1991-2020 climate baseline period shows December maximum temperatures typically averaged 4.1 C along northern coastal stretches, with minimum readings dropping to minus 8.8 C in elevated mountain terrain.
Though elevated winter temperatures may slash household heating expenses, Chojnicki cautioned that climbing mercury levels tied to planetary warming amplify long-range drought dangers.
