Russia Claims Control of Ukraine’s Varvarivka
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Russia announced that it had seized control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, its troops captured the village of Varvarivka, located approximately 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) northwest of the frontline town of Huliaipole, a strategically important area in the southeastern region.
On Dec. 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed by military commanders during a visit to a command post. Andrey Ivanayev, head of the Eastern Military District, stated that Russian forces had entered Huliaipole and established positions on the town’s outskirts.
Ukraine rejected this assertion two days later. Ukrainian military spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn told a television broadcast that Russian troops were attempting to sever Huliaipole from supply routes and encircle the town.
In the meantime, Ukraine’s General Staff reported in a morning statement that its forces had repelled 19 Russian attacks on three settlements along the Huliaipole front, including the frontline town itself, but did not reference Varvarivka.
Independent verification of Russia’s claim remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.
